2020 movies have a lot to live up to—2019’s movies were some of the best in years. On the latest Low Key podcast, my fellow co-hosts and I nerd out on the 2020 movies we hope will live up to 2019’s high standards, from Tenet to Birds of Prey to Chris Rock’s take on Saw to, uh, Sonic the Hedgehog.

We like all kinds of movies. But on the Low Key, co-hosts Aaron Lanton, Keith Dennie and me especially talk about fan-focused films, with a weakness for comic-book stories and fun. So we’re very intrigued by 2020 movies including Black Widow, No Time to Die and A Quiet Place 2.

Listen above or on your favorite podcast app:

Apple

Spotify

Pippa

Player FM

We take some side trips to talk about Star Wars, Uncut Gems, and Parasite, too. And we talk about Memphis roller coaster the Zippin Pippin, God rest its soul.

By the way: For some of the indie 2020 movies the MovieMaker Magazine team is excited about—from Promising Young Woman to The 40-Year-Old Version to The Climb to Never Rarely Sometimes Always —check out the upcoming issue of MovieMaker magazine.

Here are some highlights of our 2020 movies episode, with timestamps:

1:15: Sonic the Hedgehog!

5:16: A quick aside about Jaleel White.

7:15: Morbius! Birds of Prey!

11:30: Black Widow!

12:00: “Look at us with all this action shit.”

17:15: Coming to America!

23:40: A Star Wars aside: “At least let the threat be something different.”

29:30: “Everybody knows about the Mid-South Fairgrounds outside of Memphis.”

30:00: Love for Dollywood and Dolly Parton

34:20: “2019 was my favorite movie year in like 20 years.”

36:30: Go watch the trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet.

39:57: No Time to Die and James Bond vs. Mission: Impossible‘s Ethan Hunt.

46:00: Breaking news, to Aaron: Chris Rock is joining the Saw franchise.

49:30: A Quiet Place 2!

52:30: A Bloodshot disagreement.

56: “I like the John Wick franchise more than The Matrix franchise.”

57:45: “I can’t believe we’re mentioning Keanu Reeves without mentioning Bill & Ted.”

58:30: Top Gun 2!

What 2020 movies are you excited for? Tell us: @thelowkeypod.