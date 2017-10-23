Home / Archives / News / MovieMaker’s 2018 Guide to Making Horror Movies eBook: Now on Sale!

MovieMaker’s 2018 Guide to Making Horror Movies eBook: Now on Sale!

By on October 23, 2017

MovieMaker Magazine’s 2018 Guide to Making Horror Movies is the third in our annual series.

This year, we invited Creep 2 collaborators Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice as our guest editors, whose intro details their journey into horror moviemaking, and declares: “This is proof positive that the genre can be more welcoming than any other.”

Inside, you’ll find tips on finding the fright stuff as a horror screenwriter from Chucky creator Don Mancini, insights from Takashi Miike on his storied career, an exhaustive breakdown of how horror cinematographers light the darkness, advice on what makes a horror project investment-worthy from our sponsors, Horror Equity Fund (HEF), our first-ever rundown of The World’s 15 Bloody Best Genre Fests, and much more.

Luchagore Productions co-founder Luke Bramley on the set of La Quinceañera. Photograph courtesy of Luchagore Productions

First published as a special section in MovieMaker’s Fall 2017 issue, with a cover to die for by illustrator Scott Jackson, this eBook edition has been expanded to include extra stories unavailable in print or online. They include:

Censorship and Sensibility: Moviemaker Mattie Do (Dearest Sister, the first Laotian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar category) tells us how she made a genre film in a country with strict censorship laws, and how you can too.

Blood, Sweat and Fears: Building your own genre film production company? Don’t start without this checklist from Luchagore Productions co-founders Gigi Saul Guerrero, Raynor Shima, and Luke Bramley.

McLean, Mean Horror Machine: There’s no better way to sustain a career making cheap-yet-profitable features than in genre, says horror veteran Greg McLean.

Cinematographer Karim Hussain, who shot this scene from Mohawk, is one of nine horror DPs who share their secrets to lighting fright in our 2018 Guide to Making Horror Movies. Courtesy of Dark Sky Films

The eBook edition is on sale via AmazonMM

Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

[i]
[i]