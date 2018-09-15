2018 Beyond Fest Preview: Five Screenings to Catch at Los Angeles’ Expertly Programmed Genre Festival

Returning for the sixth time, Beyond Fest continues to build on its reputation as the home to all of Los Angeles’s genre wants and needs.

With possibly their most impressive lineup yet, Beyond Fest returns for a 2018 fest that includes some of the most hotly anticipated horror titles hitting theaters soon, as well as a selection of hard-hitting crimes thrillers from the likes of Gaspar Noe (whose Climax opens the festival), Steve McQueen (with the West Coast premiere of his festival hit Widows) and S. Craig Zahler. In addition, Beyond Fest continues its commitment to revival screenings of genre classics, featuring everything from Bubba Ho Tep (2002) to The Monster Squad (1987) to Django (1966) to The Fly (1986).

Whether you want to see the newest prestige pictures, the freshest piece of nasty grindhouse violence or whatever Luca Guadagnino’s version of Suspiria turns out to be, Beyond Fest 2018 has got you covered. Here is a selection of five of the most essential screenings to catch at this year’s Beyond Fest.