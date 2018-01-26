Exclusive: Psychoanalyze This in the Trailer for Cinema Libre’s Lou Andreas-Salomé, The Audacity To Be Free (Video)

“What does not engage our feelings does not long engage our thoughts either.”—Lou Andreas-Salomé

Andreas-Salomé may not be as popular compared with her contemporaries Friedrich Nietzsche and Sigmund Freud as much as she ought, but the new German film Lou Andreas-Salomé, The Audacity To Be Free is poised to correct this narrative. Andreas-Salomé was a highly thoughtful philosopher in touch with the existential fundamentals of our emotional response to the act of thoughtfulness itself. Famous for her perspective on celibacy, she believed marriage was nothing more than a commitment that prevented one from an opportunity of further enlightenment. She did eventually marry, but only under the circumstance it wouldn’t be consummated, and that both her and her husband, Friedrich Carl Andreas, remained intimate with other partners. Beyond her accomplishment as the first female psychoanalyst, she was also a noted poet and novelist.

Directed by Cordula Kablitz-Post in her feature debut, Lou Andreas-Salomé, The Audacity To Be Free has made waves on the festival circuit, premiering throughout Europe, Asia, and Australia, collecting several award nominations along the way. In this MovieMaker exclusive trailer, we gain a glimpse of Andres-Salomé (Katharina Lorenze) in this artful biopic that depicts the genius of her life’s work. MM

Lou Andreas-Salomé, The Audacity To Be Free will have a limited release in New York and L.A. Spring 2018.

