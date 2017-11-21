Indie Spirit Nominations: 33rd Film Independent Spirit Awards Name Their 2017 Film Picks
The Film Independent Spirit Awards announced the nominations today for the 33rd edition of the awards, which honor indie cinema with particular emphasis on low-budget moviemaking.
Out front with six nominations is Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name, with Jordan Peele’s Get Out trailing only slightly behind with five nominations in total. Of the 400 submissions this year, 44 were nominated, in an effort to “reflect the range of vitality of artist-driven, independent film,” said Film Independent President Josh Welsh. “Diversity, innovation and uniqueness of vision are the hallmarks of the Film Independent Spirit Awards, and the films this year powerfully embody all those qualities.”
Film Independent—is the nonprofit behind the LA Film Festival, Film Independent Forum and Film Independent at LACMA—hands out $75,000 in grants to filmmakers, funded by sponsors Kiehl’s and Piaget. The Spirit Awards are traditionally held the day before the Oscars in Los Angeles: In 2018, this will be March 3, 2018 (The ceremony is televised on IFC, and this year is hosted by John Mulaney and Nick Kroll). Check out the full list of nominees below (click the links to go to previous MovieMaker coverage of that film or filmmaker).
Best Feature
Producers: Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Rodrigo Teixeira, Marco Morabito, James Ivory, Howard Rosenman
Producers: Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou
Producers: Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr., Sean McKittrick, Jordan Peele
Lady Bird
Producers: Eli Bush, Evelyn O’Neill, Scott Rudin
The Rider
Producers: Mollye Asher, Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche, Chloé Zhao
Best First Feature
(Award given to the director and producer)
Director: Kogonada
Producers: Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Aaron Boyd, Giulia Caruso, Ki Jin Kim, Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz
Director: Matt Spicer
Producers: Jared Ian Goldman, Adam Mirels, Robert Mirels, Aubrey Plaza, Tim White, Trevor White
Director/Producer: Joshua Z. Weinstein
Producers: Yoni Brook, Traci Carlson, Daniel Finkelman, Alex Lipschultz
Oh Lucy!
Director/Producer: Atsuko Hirayanagi
Producers: Jessica Elbaum, Yukie Kito, Han West
Director: Geremy Jasper
Producers: Chris Columbus, Michael Gottwald, Dan Janvey, Daniela Taplin Lundberg, Noah Stahl, Rodrigo Teixeira
John Cassavetes Award
“Given to the best feature made for under $500,000.”
Writer/Director/Producer: Amman Abbasi
Writer: Steven Reneau
Producers: Lachion Buckingham, Alexander Uhlmann
Writer/Director: David Lowery
Producers: Adam Donaghey, Toby Halbrooks, James M. Johnston
Life and Nothing More
Writer/Director: Antonio Méndez Esparza
Producers: Amadeo Hernández Bueno, Alvaro Portanet Hernández, Pedro Hernández Santos
Writer/Director/Producer: Ana Asensio
Producers: Larry Fessenden, Noah Greenberg, Chadd Harbold, Jenn Wexler
The Transfiguration
Writer/Director: Michael O’Shea
Producer: Susan Leber
Best Director
Sean Baker
The Florida Project
Jonas Carpignano
A Ciambra
Luca Guadagnino
Call Me by Your Name
Jordan Peele
Get Out
Good Time
Chloé Zhao
The Rider
Best Screenplay
Greta Gerwig
Lady Bird
Azazel Jacobs
The Lovers
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Jordan Peele
Get Out
Mike White
Beatriz at Dinner
Best First Screenplay
Story By: Kyle Espeleta, Jesse Wakeman
Donald Cried
Emily V. Gordon, Kumail Nanjiani
Ingrid Jungermann
Women Who Kill
Kogonada
Columbus
David Branson Smith, Matt Spicer
Ingrid Goes West
Best Cinematography
Thimios Bakatakis
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Elisha Christian
Columbus
Hélène Louvart
Sayombhu Mukdeeprom
Call Me By Your Name
Joshua James Richards
The Rider
Best Editing
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie
Good Time
Walter Fasano
Call Me by Your Name
Alex O’Flinn
The Rider
Gregory Plotkin
Get Out
Tatiana S. Riegel
I, Tonya
Best Female Lead
Salma Hayek
Beatriz at Dinner
Frances McDormand
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie
I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan
Lady Bird
Shinobu Terajima
Oh Lucy!
Regina Williams
Life and Nothing More
Best Male Lead
Timothée Chalamet
Call Me By Your Name
Harris Dickinson
Beach Rats
James Franco
The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya
Get Out
Robert Pattinson
Good Time
Best Supporting Female
Holly Hunter
The Big Sick
Allison Janney
I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf
Lady Bird
Lois Smith
Marjorie Prime
Taliah Lennice Webster
Good Time
Best Supporting Male
Nnamdi Asomugha
Armie Hammer
Call Me By Your Name
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
Sam Rockwell
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Benny Safdie
Good Time
Robert Altman Award
Mudbound
Director: Dee Rees
Casting Directors: Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram
Ensemble Cast: Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Carey Mulligan
Best Documentary
The Departure
Director/Producer: Lana Wilson
Faces Places
Directors: Agnés Varda, JR
Producer: Rosalie Varda
Last Men in Aleppo
Director: Feras Fayyad
Producers: Kareem Abeed, Søeren Steen Jespersen, Stefan Kloos
Director/Producer: Ramona S. Diaz
Producer: Rey Cuerdo
Quest
Director: Jonathan Olshefski
Producer: Sabrina Schmidt Gordon
Best International Film
France
Director: Robin Campillo
A Fantastic Woman
Chile
Director: Sebastián Lelio
I Am Not a Witch
Zambia
Director: Rungano Nyoni
Lady Macbeth
U.K.
Director: William Oldroyd
Loveless
Russia
Director: Andrey Zvyagintsev
Bonnie Award
“Bonnie Tiburzi Caputo joined American Airlines in 1973 at age 24, becoming the first female pilot to fly for a major U.S. airline. In her honor, the inaugural Bonnie Award will recognize a mid-career female director with a $50,000 unrestricted grant, sponsored by American Airlines.”
Lynn Shelton
Chloé Zhao
Jeep Truer Than Fiction Award
“The 23rd annual Truer Than Fiction Award, funded by the Jeep brand, is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by the Jeep brand.”
Shevaun Mizrahi
Director of Distant Constellation
Jonathan Olshefski
Director of Quest
Jeff Unay
Director of The Cage Fighter
Kiehl’s Someone To Watch Award
“The 24th annual Someone to Watch Award, funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851, recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Kiehl’s Since 1851.”
Director of Dayveon
Director of Gook
Kevin Phillips
Director of Super Dark Times
Piaget Producers Award
“The 21st annual Producers Award, funded by Piaget, honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality, independent films. The award includes a $25,000 unrestricted grant funded by Piaget.”
Giulia Caruso & Ki Jin Kim
Ben LeClair
Summer Shelton MM
For more information on the Film Independent Spirit Awards, visit the website here.
- Guide 2018
- Summer 2017
- Spring 2017
- Winter 2017
- Guide 2017