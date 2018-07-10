No Worries: Joaquin Phoenix and Gus Van Sant Drop Their Guard in Our Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot Gallery

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse
Reflecting on the 23 years he and Joaquin Phoenix have stayed close since making To Die For in 1995, Gus Van Sant told us, “The fun part is that our personal relationship has pretty much remained the same. Somehow, we understand each other. I don’t know how.”
That lightning-in-a-bottle quality of their creative partnership is on display in these breathtakingly intimate photographs taken by Amanda Demme (who conceptualized and shot the award-winning Bill Cosby Silence Breakers cover for New York Magazine) for MovieMaker in Los Angeles in May 2018. Check out those, plus some equally evocative solo shots of the star and writer-director of Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot, here.
Joaquin Phoenix and Gus Van Sant, star and writer-director of Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot
