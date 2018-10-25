MovieMaker Melee: 1985 and Tyrel Writer-Directors Yen Tan and Sebastián Silva Debate Their Processes’ Pros and Cons

YT: I do wonder if it’s a self-fulfilling prophesy: If you write with the budget you think you have—which, in my case, isn’t a lot to work with—then the scope of your story becomes smaller as a result. Maybe there are consequences to self-imposed limitations… I don’t know. But for me, it’s still a matter of knowing I can pull something off. If I write a scene that doesn’t have many people in it and it’s set in a particular location, I know I can do that. I haven’t thought about challenging myself to write your way, but here’s why: The pressure for me to write something outside of my scope is coming from external places. It’s coming from the competition amongst fellow industry people, which I can feel when I speak with them about what they’re looking for, what’s attracting them. And what they’re looking for always sounds like something bigger than what I have in mind. So there’s the pressure of, “If I keep doing something that’s what I’m used to doing, maybe I won’t get to make more films. Maybe I won’t get an opportunity to make something bigger because people can only see me making smaller films.” I’m in the middle of putting together a treatment for a project now that’s way bigger than anything I’ve done before, and I do find that when I’m in a room pitching these projects to people, they’re often more excited by them. If you say you’re making science-fiction, or that your story has “elements of sci-fi” in it, people perk up when they hear certain words like that. I wonder, when I’m far enough into that project, will people just assume that I can handle something I haven’t done before? It’s a learning experience as I’m seeing where that takes me.