Journalism Plus: How Hail Satan?, The Brink, and Leaving Neverland Blend Truth-Seeking With Cinematic Storytelling

If you’re a documentarian, you may not have a degree or credentials in journalism, but as long as you’re tasked with representing reality, you’ll still have to summon your inner-reporter.

What journalistic practices should you use to verify information? What ethical guidelines must you consider? What tactics will you employ to gain your subjects’ trust?

With three controversial new documentaries—The Brink, Hail Satan?, and Leaving Neverland—reaching audiences this spring, MovieMaker spoke with the films’ makers about their creative and tactical approaches to muckraking and truth-seeking. If you’re an independent working in nonfiction, these case studies will give you a leg up as you begin looking for the best way to rely on your unique perspective and visual craft to build a compelling cinematic narrative.

The films, which premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, all feature subjects who were initially hesitant to participate. In all three cases, it was essential that the primary subjects granted access.

Directed by Alison Klayman, The Brink follows former Trump aide Steve Bannon in the 15 months after his abrupt departure from the White House in 2017 as he attempts to spread his brand of nationalism through Europe. In Hail Satan? moviemaker Penny Lane conveys the philosophy and beliefs of The Satanic Temple with humor and insight using archival footage, coverage of the Temple’s public actions, protests, and rituals as well as interviews with key Temple leaders.