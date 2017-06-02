Wonder Women: 10 Female Directors Who Made the Jump From Indie to Mainstream

It’s always been tough for female directors to find the same amount of work that male directors have. Thankfully, in recent years, the balance of the playing field has begun to tip more in the right direction.

Though there is still a vast amount of work to be done, we take pleasure in looking at the successes and triumphs of some of the best female moviemakers working in Hollywood today. In an era where diversity is beginning to be championed, now is the perfect time for women to finally achieve the recognition behind the camera that they deserve.

As Patty Jenkins’ new superhero tentpole Wonder Woman charges into theaters, here are 10 female directors who have successfully transitioned from the highs and lows of independent moviemaking to the profit and stardom of the Hollywood mainstream. (So, no Lynne Ramsay, Claire Denis or Sofia Coppola because, as far as we know, they haven’t signed on for a Marvel movie just yet.)

Jump to the next page to start the list.