NewFilmmakers LA: Maha Al Saati, Mary Lyn Chambers, Ludovica Isidori, David Plasencia, and More

NewFilmmakers LA (NFMLA) is a non-profit organization designed to showcase the innovative works by emerging filmmakers from around the world, providing the Los Angeles community of entertainment professionals and film goers with a constant surge of monthly screening events. NFMLA provides a forum where filmmakers can be recognized for their contributions, have open audience discussions about their projects and connect with industry professionals for insight on distribution, production, acquisition and representation.
Check out four of their wide-ranging conversations in the videos here:
Semaj Mack
August 24, 2019 at 5:59 am
I wanna be in the movie called grownup with pg-13 with Marsai Martin as Bae (Ciara Massillon), Jamie foxx as himself, ludacris as Uncle Laryngitis, lil Yachty as Daredevil Massillon Jr., vin diesel as Xzavier, Paul Walker as David O’santa, ice cube as Dad, 6ix9ine as uncle Isaiah, Nicki Minaj as auntie Mariese and YGN Mack as Daredevil Massillon