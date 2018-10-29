Home / Archives / Moviemaking / Directing / NewFilmmakers LA: Daniela Arguello, Carmen Del Valle, Max Davidoff Grey, Federico Torrado Tobon, and More

NewFilmmakers LA: Daniela Arguello, Carmen Del Valle, Max Davidoff Grey, Federico Torrado Tobon, and More

By on October 29, 2018
Prev1 of 2Next
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

This new installment of our series of NewFilmmakers LA interviews features conversations with moviemakers included above, as well as Pablo Gómez Castro, Ruben Stein, Scarlett Urbano, and more. 

NewFilmmakers LA (NFMLA) is a non-profit organization designed to showcase the innovative works by emerging filmmakers from around the world, providing the Los Angeles community of entertainment professionals and film goers with a constant surge of monthly screening events. NFMLA provides a forum where filmmakers can be recognized for their contributions, have open audience discussions about their projects and connect with industry professionals for insight on distribution, production, acquisition, and representation.

Check out their wide-ranging conversations in the videos here: To view any of the 10 videos, toggle through by using the playlist icon in the top left corner of each playlist. Jump the break for more featured new filmmakers.

Prev1 of 2Next
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse
Related Items

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.