The New Spanish Cinema





The initial flowering of cinema

in Spain at the beginning of the 20th century occurred in much the

same way as in the rest of Europe. Spanish moviemakers grappled

with the challenge of learning to harness cinema’s artistic and

commercial potential as an international art, while at the same

time using the medium as a reflection of their own national culture.

For a good deal of its history, Spanish film, like the country itself,

was caught between a conservative take on the world and a more liberated,

internationalist view of culture and identity.

It’s said that the first movie shot in Spain was

Eduardo Jimeno’s People Coming out of the Noontime Mass at the

Cathedral of the Virgin of Pilar in Zaragoza (1897), which was

followed by a series of shorts done in the same spirit by the Lumiere

brothers’ cameraman, Alexandre Promio. The first actual fiction

film made in Spain—written, directed, produced and performed by

Spanish film pioneer Fructuoso Gelabert—was Café Brawl (1897). Barcelona was the center of Spanish moviemaking up until

1915; in addition to Gelabert, Segundo de Chomón was busy

during those early days making a series of special effects pictures

that led up to his spectacular fantasy film, The Electric Hotel (1905). Though Barcelona remained a center of production for

the next 20 years, Madrid began to siphon off a large chunk of that

activity, beginning when Benito Perojo and his brother, José,

set up shop in the city.

Content in these early movies reflected local Spanish

cultural tastes faithfully. Documentaries about bullfighting were

popular, as were adaptations of 19th century romantic plays, a trend

touched off by Ricardo de Baños’ 1908 version of Don Juan

Tenorio.

In the 1920s, Spanish literature became a rich source

of material for local moviemakers, with artists like Jacinto Benavente,

José Buchs and Florián Rey all turning out successful

big-screen adaptations. A hit adaptation of Carlos Arniches’ popular That’s My Man, directed by Carlos Fernández Cuenca

in 1927, set the tone for many movies that followed. Arniches’ theater

was a prime source of material for many of the pictures produced

just prior to the Civil War. His ability to bring to life the world

of working-class Madrid, and his mastery of their vernacular, were

a key part of his work’s appeal.

The Spanish film industry was producing about 60

pictures a year at this point, but the advent of talking films soon

cut into this rapid pace. It was during this time that Luis Buñuel

and Salvador Dali’s surrealist short The Andalusian Dog (1928)

was screened in Paris, launching Buñuel’s notorious film

career. For many people outside of Spain (particularly cinephiles)

Buñuel, like Pedro Almodóvar today, came to represent

Spanish cinema at its most irreverent, eclectic best.

Francisco Elías’ The Mystery of the Puerta

de Sol (1929) was the first sound picture produced in Spain.

But while American and other European moviemakers made significant

leaps in sound technology, Spanish films continued to be conceived

as silent works, with synchronized sound added after the fact. It

was Hollywood that gave Spanish audiences their first good sound

films, determined to keep their grip on international markets. Spanish

casts and crews were assembled in Hollywood to remake English-language

films, using the same sets but with Spanish script translations.

The technical quality of these pictures surpassed anything coming

out of Spain, even though the content wasn’t always specifically

Spanish in origin. Given the poor infrastructure for moviemaking

in Spain at the time, a significant number of film professionals

migrated to Hollywood and Paris. By 1931, the production of Spanish-language

films produced outside of Spain actually dominated the Spanish

market itself.

In 1931, Spanish and Latin American film professionals

got together in an effort to create a united front and lobby for

government protection of their industry. No tangible results were

produced. Then, in 1932, the first sound studio in Spain, Orphea

Studios, was set up in Barcelona. The following year, Cinematographia

Española Americana (CEA), a Madrid-based sound studio, went

into action, along with Estudios Cinema Español S.A. (ECESA)

in Aranjuez, just outside the capital. These new Spanish ‘majors’

were able to turn out some quality films, but nothing on the scale

that Hollywood could generate. Still, with the addition of 14 smaller

studios over the next two years, it was possible to declare a boom

in Spanish cinema by 1935—aided by a high level of support from

Spanish audiences.

While a lot of the material produced at this time

was more or less escapist fare, companies like Compania Industrial

Film Español S.A. (CIFESA) and Filmófono went beyond

this trend to create pictures that were both commercially successful

and artistically distinct. CIFESA’s early hits included Rey’s Mama’s

Suitor (1934) and Benito Perojo’s On the Road to Cairo (1935).

Significantly, Buñuel was hired to manage and participate

in all aspects of Filmófono’s activities (including directing

projects himself under other directors’ names). But Spain was still

a conservative country, and most pictures reflected the traditional

values of investors.

Popular hits of the day revealed that audiences continued

to like material that captured the urban milieu. Still, a bit of

social criticism did show up in Spanish cinema of the day, with

films like Madrid se Divorcia (1934) and Who Loves Me?

(1936). Fernando Roldán’s Fermin Galán (1931)

was clearly created to justify the existence of the Second Republic,

which would soon come to an end with the arrival of the Spanish

Civil War in 1936.

The period just prior to the war was indeed a golden

age of Spanish cinema, and for some, a golden age of Spanish culture

in general. Spanish cinema had a strong domestic following, which

it managed to achieve despite strong pressures from Hollywood and

the total absence of subsidies from the government. The early to

mid-1930s were also a time in which homegrown film stars such as

Miguel Ligero, Manuel Luna, Rosita Díaz Gimeno and Antoñita

Colomé captured the national imagination. Years later, Spanish

director Fernando Trueba would put his own nostalgic spin on this

beautiful time with his Oscar-winning Belle Époque (1992).

The great gains made by the industry by the mid 1930s

were effectively halted (and in some cases reversed) by the commencement

and eventual outcome of the Civil War, which saw a victory for General

Franco’s nationalist forces, who were allied with Nazi Germany.

During the conflict, many productions were halted and moviemakers

on both sides of the conflict found themselves cut off from large

chunks of their audience—as well as their collaborators, many of

whom died in the conflict or went into exile. While some of the

pictures that managed to reach completion by 1936 (such as Rey’s Morena Clara) did find commercial success on both sides of

the divide, right up until the end of the War, there was little

room for a liberated, creative cinema in Franco’s Spain.

With Franco’s government came increased censorship,

government subsidies, classifications and ideological pressures

aimed at steering content in a direction that would please the state’s

highly reactionary agenda. It wasn’t long before moviemakers were

effectively policing themselves. Ironically, the government’s edict

requiring Spanish as the only language allowed on national screens

had the unforeseen consequence of placing foreign films on an equal

footing with Spanish product since all films, regardless of their

origin, had to be spoken in Spanish. Soon, better-made foreign films

were gaining a solid base in the Spanish market.

Although cinema after the Civil War carried forward

many of the themes and trends previously familiar to audiences,

more films showed up which exalted the values and pretensions of

the new order. Juan de Orduña’s Follow the Legion (1942) and Antonio Román’s Martyrs of the

Philippines (1945) both glorified the honor of fighting and

dying for the cause. The most significant picture of this ilk was Raza (1942), scripted by Franco himself under a pseudonym.

It managed to succeed by couching the values of the nationalists

inside a highly melodramatic plot featuring chaste love between

two romantic leads. The picture underscored Franco’s fetish for

heroic death, and his vision of the traditional Spanish family as

the ideal mechanism for producing ‘good’ Spaniards.

The regime’s idealization of a supposedly glorious

past spawned a string of opulent costume dramas such as Manuel Augusto

García Viñola’s Inês de Castro (1944),

José López Rubio’s Eugenia de Montijo (1944)

and two major pictures of the period, de Orduña’s Love

Crazy (1948) and Agustina of Aragón (1950), both

products of CIFESA. A steady crop of religious-themed films was

also churned out around the same time, with titles like The Saintly

Queen (1947) and Loyola, the Soldier Saint (1948). The

hunger for a mix of melodrama and eroticism was satisfied by a number

of costume dramas, done in the spirit of the escapist novela

rosa, or pink novels. Movies like José Luis Sáenz

de Heredia’s The Scandal (1943) and Rafael Gil’s The Prodigal

Daughter (1946) were popular examples. Up until its fall in

the mid-1950s, CIFESA (often compared to MGM because of its penchant

for lavish costume dramas) became the quasi-official studio of Franco’s

government, rolling out film after film that reflected the regime’s

tastes and thematic obsessions.

In the 1950s, there were rumblings for modernization

and liberalization in Spain, as many people compared the country

unfavorably to a more modern and dynamic Europe. The government

responded with a few cosmetic changes, allowing the publication

of dissident film journals that advocated a cinema that was more

connected to the everyday realities of Spanish life. Ironically,

the formulation of a community of moviemakers with a desire for

real change was formed at the National Film School, a government

institution. Luis García Berlanga and Juan Antonio Bardem

were principal figures in this group, inspired in part by the Italian

school of Neorealism. The Bardem-Berlanga collaboration That

Happy Pair (1953) was an early example of where this influence

was showing up. The films of Marco Ferreri and Rafael Azcona—El

Pisito (1959) and El Cochecito (1960)—were good examples

of the cinema of dissidence, as was Carlos Saura’s The Delinquents (1962). Saura would go on to have one of the most prestigious careers

in Spanish cinema, a career that continues today with pictures like Tango (1998).

Many innovative moviemakers like Saura got their

start just as the state was trying to put a liberal face on country.

Government-sponsored support for new talent, offered under the guise

of a program called New Spanish Cinema helped usher in some highly

original films, including critical and commercial successes like

Miguel Picazo’s Aunt Tula (1964) and Mario Camus’ With

the East Wind (1967).

Over the next 10 years, along with all the pulp fare

that had always been a staple of the country’s cinema, moviemakers

like Saura and Víctor Erice developed a talent for allegory

that helped them get around continued government censorship. True

liberalization of culture didn’t come until Franco’s death in 1975

and the subsequent transition to democracy, ushering in mavericks

like Pedro Almodóvar (the poster child of ‘liberated’ Spain),

J.J. Bigas Luna (Jamón, Jamón), Vicente Aranda

(Mad Love) and Fernando Trueba (Calle 54). With them

came a generation of new Spanish stars including Victoria Abril,

Carmen Maura, Antonio Banderas and Penélope Cruz.

If the democratic era can be faulted for anything,

it would be the government’s tendency to subsidize serious films

over populist cinema, leading to the production of 20 bad films

for every good one. Throughout the 1990s, Spanish moviemakers lost

market share at home to foreign (mostly Hollywood) competitors.

But this is changing. A second front of gifted moviemakers, personified

by such directors as Alejandro Amenábar, Julio Medem and

Álex de la Iglesia, seems even less interested in pursuing

respectable obscurity than their predecessors. Instead, they have

chosen to embrace many of the strengths of commercial narrative

moviemaking, while maintaining a refreshing degree of individuality

and personal authorship.

For Pedro Almodóvar, the level of personal

authorship enjoyed by Spanish moviemakers would not be possible

within the mainstream. “By definition, mainstream cinema avoids

anything that is personal, anything that might remind us of our

human nature. What is it that makes Spanish cinema ‘Spanish’? First

of all, it is the absolute freedom to write, produce or direct anything

you want. Secondly, we have no film industry—or what we have is very small. That means we have to make less compromises for

money than big-budget films. The director’s criteria are the only

ones that matter. There aren’t hundreds of agents with their respective

stars telling you what you can and can’t do. There is no producer

demanding that you cut the running time by 20 minutes, or the producer

just doing it himself without even telling you. There aren’t 10

people from the production company going over your script with a

magnifying glass and cutting out anything original, because it doesn’t

remind them of any other film or because it’s just too dark. We

don’t have the shadow of the MPAA hanging over our heads like a

phantom menace. When we write a script we don’t have to worry about

how many times the word ‘fuck’ appears. This doesn’t mean that all

Spanish films are art, but it does show that films like The Spirit

of the Beehive would be completely impossible with the prevailing

mainstream climate.”

Amenábar’s Open Your Eyes (1997) and

Imanol Uribe’s Running Out of Time are two films that show

a basic alignment with modern commercial sensibilities. Though shot

in English, Amenábar’s The Others, starring Nicole

Kidman, was made with Spanish money and went on to be honored with

eight Goya Awards. Though thoroughly contemporary, the film reveals

a taste for a secular mysticism, which has its spiritual antecedents

in the history of Spanish cinema. The work of Julio Medem, one of

the most thrilling new Spanish directors at work today, carries

with it this spirit of existential inquiry, wrapped in the form

of an often playful, searching narrative.

It’s not unusual to find characters in any picture,

be it the latest Hollywood movie or a ‘serious’ foreign film, in

search of change or some missing part of their lives. What is unique

about the best Spanish cinema, whether it’s Medem’s Sex and Lucia or Almodóvar’s Talk To Her, is its ability to keep

audiences engaged and entertained even as it explores life’s biggest

questions. MM