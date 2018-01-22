The 2018 MovieMaker Sundance Survey: We Take the Pulse of Nine Narrative Features Playing in Park City

The 34th Sundance Film Festival received 3,901 feature-length submissions, and selected 110—the line-up that largely sets the tone for the year in independent film.

The following cross section of nine features should shed some light on the trends—technological or thematic—that will be unspooling onto screens near you over the next 12 months. No, there’s no secret x-camera + y-budget + z-shoot length filmmaking formula to getting into Sundance (though Todd Haynes’ 1995 film Safe apparently influenced more than one film at Park City this year…) Still, here’s a programming peek under the hood. —MM Editors