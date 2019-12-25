Moviegoers might be surprised to learn that despite its expensive VFX de-aging process, Martin Scorsese’s latest crime epic, The Irishman, was shot on 35mm film. It’s in good company: new releases Little Women, Uncut Gems and Marriage Story are also going the traditional route and eschewing digital technology.

Years ago, filmmakers worried that the convenience of shooting on digital would mean the death of celluloid. But not this year: Little Women and Uncut Gems‘ Christmas Day arrival adds them to a long list of 2019 films shot on actual film, including the blockbuster Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Netflix’s stringent requirements for its originals thankfully doesn’t prevent auteurs like Scorsese and Marriage Story director Noah Baumbach from shooting on film. Here are a few of the new releases shot on good old-fashioned film.