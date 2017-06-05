An Artist Archaeologist’s Palette: Ghostly, Decaying Film Stock is Bill Morrison’s Raw Found-Footage Doc Material

Menu Moviemaking -Acting -Cinematography -Directing -Distribution -Editing -Producing -Screenwriting -Other --Documentary Current Issue -Spring 2017 -Winter 2017 -MM Guide 2017 -Fall 2016 -Summer 2016 -Back Issues Series -Cinema Law -Criterion Crash Course -Crossing the Line -Crowdfunder Pick -How They Did It -First Draft -Frame of Mind -Interviews -Things I’ve Learned -Blogs --Feast for the Eyes --Film School Advice --Under the Influence --What’s in Your Kit Festivals News Shop -Guide to Making Horror Movies, Vol. 2 -Guide to Making Horror Movies, Vol. 1 -Guide to Smartphone Moviemaking Archives -Back Issues MPS About -Advertising -Contact -Find MM on Newsstands -Partners -Production Guide -Subscribe