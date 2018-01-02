Exclusive: Gregory Lay’s Maniacal Ploy for Fame is Thwarted in This Clip from Crazy Famous (Video)

Out early this year from long-time television producer Paul Jarrett (Fan Girl, A Crime to Remember), Crazy Famous tells the story of Bob Marcus (Gregory Lay), a middle-of-the-road, white American man whose desire for fame has reached dangerous heights.

Bob’s latest stunt, jumping the fence at Camp David in front of a camera crew, lands him in a mental hospital. Rather than allowing for his own rehabilitation, Bob gathers a rag-tag group of misfits together from the mental hospital for a new, spectacular gambit for attention. The farcical social commentary also features Catherine Curtin (Stranger Things, Insecure, Orange is the New Black) as Bob’s mother.

In a clip made exclusively available for MovieMaker, Marcus’ psychologist Dr. Manning (Ajay Naidu) attempts to locate the origins of Marcus’ disturbing compulsions.