Keep It Simple, Keep It Relentless: Halloween‘s David Gordon Green and Danny McBride On Horror Screenwriting

DM: And whenever we don’t see eye-to-eye on what those “means” are—those beats in the writing—that doesn’t register to me as “arguing.” That’s just what the process is. Bumping against each other’s tastes is why we do this in the first place. Otherwise you could just write a script on your own, you know?

DGG: You, our co-writer Jeff Fradley, and I started working together in college around ’99 and have been for three decades. That’s a long time to have worked out the kinks. So, there’s no negativity, ever. The issue we do have with low-budget horror films like this is that we’ll write a big sequence only to discover that we don’t have enough time or money for it. We have to figure out how to look at those moments as creative opportunities, and 100 percent of the time we’re able to crack that code.

When you’re working with new drafts every day, being open to evolving realities becomes its own kind of fun. Sure, we can be pissed that we didn’t have all the money and time in the world, but on Halloween we had a 25-day principal photography schedule. That’s as few days as I’ve had on a movie since perhaps my first one, George Washington. Prince Avalanche also had a modest shoot schedule, and even All The Real Girls was a 30-day shoot. I’ve learned what needs to be accomplished in a limited period of time. You’ve got to get creative and remain positive or you’re screwed.

DM: It’s totally true. Once you get into indie moviemaking, you instantly ask yourself, “How can we move away from people who get stressed out during this process?” You learn that working with those people doesn’t end well. If you’re spending more time battling, stomping your feet at things that don’t go exactly as you’ve planned, it’s wasted energy.

Making movies is about constantly dealing with, “This person doesn’t like this part we’ve written,” or, “This actor didn’t nail this scene.” What’s great about writing with you and Jeff is that you’re up for the adventure of it. You don’t hold onto things too preciously. Any movie is the culmination of that attitude.

DGG: You can’t sit back and wait for the “Story By” credit. Keeping stories like this alive is what’s important. We’re in a time where a horror film that works in relatable terms can subvert the bullshit of our culture. Some of the most talented voices get derailed if they don’t commit to that. You have to commit to this extraordinarily complicated, psychological circus. You can’t accept failure. MM

—As Told to Max Weinstein