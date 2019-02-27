Coloring Outside the Lines: DP Benoît Debie Shakes it Up with Gaspar Noé, Harmony Korine, and Jacques Audiard

When we’re working together on the set, we’ll check the design and the color of a room, and if he feels—like he felt when we made Irreversible or Enter the Void—that he has to paint a wall yellow, green, or red, he’ll change our shooting days to adjust the color of the wall. That’s a huge production scheduling change, but he did it because he understood that the color of that wall is the color of the film. Working with Harmony is exactly the same: I have to work with him and the production designer on the colors of every room, and of the film as a whole.

In fact, my working relationships with Gaspar and Harmony have shown me that the most important working relationship a DP has is with the production designer. If your production designer can deliver a set with gorgeous walls that are shiny or matte and in any color scheme, it’s as if the work has already been done for you when it’s time to set up your lighting. Shooting Harmony’s Spring Breakers in Miami, we had plenty of light to work with—so much so that we found ourselves having to shut out some lighting to keep the visuals balanced. When I worked with Jacques Audiard on his western feature The Sisters Brothers, we shot in the middle of the forest at night, and the utter blackness forced us to create more of our own light. Think of the production design of the film and your lighting as complimentary opposites.

Never try to push the director to do something he or she doesn’t want to do. Working with Gaspar, I’ve learned that he won’t tell you exactly what he wants during the shoot, but he wants you to do something. If for any reason he doesn’t like it, he’ll tell you, “No, maybe don’t go for this color, use this other color.” If I go for blue and he tells me, “Let’s try green,” I try the green. Some directors won’t ask you anything, so you can do whatever you want. But even then, always feel out what he or she wants, likes, and doesn’t like first.