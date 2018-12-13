A Teller’s Market: How To Tell Your Own Story and Lay Bare Your Personal Brand

Every member of your network, or your email list, is part of your audience, even if they’re a “token” like or subscription. It’s scary to start sharing with the world, and a lot of moviemakers I know hate social media. They’re afraid to send their first newsletter. Start small. Start with those tokens, the people who won’t unsubscribe, who’ll love you regardless—your chosen family. From there, you can take more risks, reaching out to new friends… and people who could be turned o by what you’re saying. (It’s a numbers game, so try not to look at that unsubscribe list. It’ll sting.)

Finally, art can be mystifying and your film ought to be something from which people derive myriad meanings. Don’t feel pressure to use any of these communication strategies to over-explain that mystery away from the art itself. You can be an active force online while leaving your work open to interpretation.

Now that you know the stakes, let’s look at some real world repercussions of you, the artist, being involved, responsive, and available—both good and bad.

1. Audience engagement never ends. Just as movies are eternal, so is promotion. Once you start making movies, you also start promoting them, and yourself by proxy. Look at this as an opportunity, not an obligation. Each time you promote a project is a chance to frame your story in the way you want people to be primed.

2. It’s never too early to start promotion. “Promotion” can even be merely existing on a platform. In 2018 the person and the work are intertwined. You’re promoting just by being a public “you” and reminding people that you exist.

3. You never have to worry if the tone of your marketing campaign fits the tone of your film—as long as you speak in the first person about your love of your project and why you made it. If you make your movie with purpose and talk about what drives you, you can be comedic and personable when promoting a tragic horror film.

These three philosophies are the lenses through which to look at audience engagement. Next you’ll need to know the practicality of it all. What does a marketing campaign entail if it’s a campaign based on the “personal”?

Email Marketing

Create a monthly newsletter with a few links to resources you find useful. Incorporate updates about your project, too. The goal with “updates” is to not just share them to notify your audience of basic information like screening times, but to share what could be of use to them. Was it scary to make your first feature? Write about that—about your fears and triumphs. Be authentic. One of the quickest ways to get people to unsubscribe from your newsletter is if they see you as a purely promotional person.

Social Media

Try to post once a week on each social media platform. Schedule these posts with calendar entries. Bookmark cool articles to share with the platform and audience for which they’re best suited. Retweet what other people post that you think is funny. Connect with people who converse about things you care about.

The pros of this: You can build an entire audience solely out of social media followers. (I challenge you to look at @jimmyc-thatsme’s Twitter account and not be convinced of this.) The cons: You have to stare at a computer and try to be clever once a week, per platform. If this is a challenge, quote other people, share articles, or post pictures of pets.