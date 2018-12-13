A Sale Unto Oneself: About To Have Your First Market Experience? Here’s Why Self-Distribution Is the Way To Go

3. Depending on your estimation of your film’s international appeal, consider an experienced foreign sales agent, along with a lawyer who can negotiate any deals for you. 4. Weigh up which service to use to launch the streaming of your film. (Quiver or Distribber would be the front-runners today).

Remember: When we talk about DIY or hybrid distribution, we’re talking about a way to release your film without signing a single deal to sell all rights to it. Rather, you’re going to divvy up the rights in smaller deals, which may include theatrical, non-theatrical/festival, TVOD (i.e.transactional platforms like iTunes, Amazon, and cable On Demand), SVOD (i.e. subscription platforms like Netflix or Amazon Prime), package/DVD, and foreign rights (which are determined by territory). For most independents, although this can be a lot of work, splitting the rights like this is a far preferable and more profitable route to take.

At the time Obselidia got into Sundance, though, we thought a sale was possible and made that our Plan A. We didn’t consider what a DIY release would look like, and in 2010, streaming didn’t exist in a meaningful way. We interviewed a number of sales agents and opted to work with a lawyer who had experience in indie film sales. He was solid, but in retrospect, hiring him was a mistake. If your singular goal is to sell your film (i.e. you have zero desire to self-distribute), you need an agent who’s crazy passionate, who has all the contacts, and whose life revolves around sales—not someone who will take five percent of any deal but isn’t really committed. A lawyer can negotiate a contract if there’s an o er, but he isn’t dedicating every waking moment to getting you an offer. Having a lawyer on your team is a good choice if your Plan A is self-distribution, and your lawyer is a back-up in case you do receive a decent offer—but not the other way around.