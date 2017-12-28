What Investors Want to Hear: Here Are the Things You Need to Be Telling Potential Financiers In Your Pitch

There are as many different ways to get funding as there are movies made, but the one thing all of those stories have in common is a pitch. No matter the size of your budget or the lucky individual you’re asking for money, you have to convey your passion and vision to people who can fund it.

As a moviemaker, I’ve been down the bumpy road of pitching before. It took me two years to raise money for my first film, a $1 million feature called Nonames, starring James Badge Dale and Gillian Jacobs. At the time, I didn’t have a clue where to find investors. I asked other moviemakers with a feature under their belts how they did it. “The money is all around you,” said my moviemaking mentor, Ali Selim.

Eventually his words sat with me long enough that I started to believe them. If others could find a way to do it, so could I. It helps to be competitive and stubborn and remind yourself that nobody asked you to make this film. Start pitching to anyone and everyone. Thus began my own strange, sometimes desperate journey to find money.

My film was based on a true story about my brother and set in the small town in Wisconsin where I grew up. I hadn’t lived in the area for over 20 years but still had connections through family and friends. Since I planned to shoot the film here, I thought I should probably talk to people in that area. So I reached out to the local chamber of commerce for guidance. Here are some of the various stones I turned over.

Angel Investors

The chamber told me about an angel investor group in the area, so this was my first pitch. My producer and I flew from NYC into Wisconsin to meet with a very small group of high-net-worth individuals that typically funded tech and farming. We figured locals might want to support us spending money in their communities. These people were retired cranberry farmers, lawyers, and paper mill executives. The chamber told us that the group knew nothing about film, didn’t care deeply about creative elements, and would focus on numbers. So our presentation focused on return on investment (ROI) projections. They grilled us, trying to understand the potential profits based on films produced with similar stories, budgets, and cast. Although they didn’t love the schedule of profit participation reimbursements, they did see some appeal in being first in, first out.

The Pitch Focus: ROI projections

The Outcome: Partial funding—though they eventually backed out at because it took us so long to raise more funds

Rotary Clubs

We hired a woman in the Wisconsin town where we planned to shoot and called her our regional coordinator. She knew the people and businesses in the area that could potentially help support our film. One day she suggested we give an investor presentation to the rotary club, which had about 100 members made up of the town’s business leaders. So my producer and I flew in from NYC once again. Remember, I had lived in this town during my elementary school years and many people were aware of my family and the story on which the film was based. We pitched to two different rotary clubs in the area and hosted a banquet dinner at a local hotel.

The Pitch Focus: The homegrown connection; “Hollywood at your doorstep; get involved”

The Outcome: Emotional support, future extras, crew members, in-kind donations and coffee.

It was ultimately a smart move to get locals involved. Though we didn’t get equity, these people saved us thousands of dollars in locations, housing, casting, and creative production fees. Local musicians licensed us their music and caterers fed us on set.

Private Investment

My producer and I were both from Wisconsin and our brothers were both characters in this story. We felt a strong pull to find more local investors who would understand this small-town drama and the people. So we kept talking to our family and friends until finally one person agreed to review our materials. He loved indie films, especially indie dramas. He knew my producer and had worked with her before so they’d already established a circle of trust. He was a retired lawyer and although he was an accredited investor, he didn’t have the funds to make a huge dent in the budget. But he could help lead the way so that more money would follow.

The Pitch Focus: The story; a rare local film investment opportunity; being part of the team

The Outcome: Partial funding. He loved the script, and wanted to be involved with production.

Production Companies

After securing some initial investments, we started to secure our cast and crew. Once we had some key players in place, we reached out to production companies and producers that we could potentially partner with to split financing costs. We found the most relevant people via IMDbPro and emailed them our package.

The Pitch Focus: The story; appealing to someone’s film taste.

The Outcome: A lot of nos… and two producers, who had years more experience making films than my producer and me at the time. They knew many people in the industry and helped us secure an amazing casting director that would be a key turning point in getting us more financing.

Crowdfunding

Now that we had so many creative elements in place, we took a stab at crowdfunding. We used Indiegogo the year the platform launched. Being in territory that was so unfamiliar to those we sent the campaign to, though, we weren’t having much success.

The Pitch Focus: Familiarity—“you know us, so please help us with our dream”

The Outcome: We pulled the campaign. It just wasn’t working. Our friends and family contributed a little, but ultimately it felt so impersonal for such a personal story that we decided to pick up the phone and call people instead. Since then, I’ve worked on successful crowdfunding campaigns and the key thing that gets people to donate is their personal connection to the people or material. (Close second: rewards.) We raised about $1,000 from friends and family, and it helped us create our investor video pitch.

More Private Investors

For over a year we pitched to people all over the country, mostly in the Midwest. In between those pitches I worked as an assistant at a hedge fund in NYC. I’d never wanted to ask any of the people I worked with to invest, but eventually, I guess, I took enough time off of work pitching elsewhere that they requested to see the script and materials. We had recently made our investor pitch video which featured our first investor talking about why he invested. Also included were interviews with the producers, characters that the film was based on, and 35mm B-roll footage of our locations. At the same time, we were meeting with our casting director to discuss potential actors to reach out to. It didn’t hurt that some pretty big names were on that list and we got to share that information with these potential investors.

The Pitch Focus: All materials, from creative to numbers

The Outcome: One by one, people invested until we raised the budget. After the “big money guy” was in, others followed. These people knew and trusted me. That was a significant investment factor. While some liked the story, others liked the idea of being a part of the creative process. Some probably didn’t care at all and only invested because others told them they should. Tax credits might have helped, too…

Tax Credits

At the time, Wisconsin was a player in the film incentive program and allowed up to 25 percent credit back to qualifying productions. We were one of the first indie films to apply for the program. Using these numbers helped our pitch, as there was guaranteed money returned, which we’d use to finish the film and pay back investors pro rata. If we couldn’t raise the final money, this would’ve been the ideal time to talk to an investment company like Three Point Capital (more on them below).

Outcome: 25 percent in refundable credits back to our production company

That’s how I tailored pitches to raise $1 million for my first feature film. It wasn’t easy, but I thought my story was worth telling, so I didn’t give up.