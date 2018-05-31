Go Ahead, Make Your Day: An Assistant Director’s Guide to Running a Set

1. First and Foremost, an AD Must Ask Great Questions. Of everyone. And then take notes. Do your own script breakdown; it’s the best way to imprint the film on your brain. Detail as many items as possible and then share those details with the department heads. It does no good if you wrote down five sets of candy glass windows for the stunt sequence, but come to find out on the day that the art department only had the budget for three.

2. Check and Double-Check Timings. For at least the first week, or more when you’re starting, keep a book on the day. Get a small spiral notebook and write shit down. How long is the prosthetic make-up going to take? How long do you need to build the Technocrane? What is the actual flight time on the drone, and how many batteries do you have? How long did that actor take in hair and make- up? When did we start the set-up and when did we finish it? How many takes does the director average? Are the cameraman’s estimates accurate, close or way off the mark? Does he tweak after the first take? All of this practical data allows you to manage the ebb and flow of your set, and hard numbers go a long, long way when you have to go to the producers and explain why you won’t complete the day’s work.