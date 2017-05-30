Channeling Family Guy’s Stewie Into Churchill (Really): Brian Cox and Director Jonathan Teplitzky on Churchill
Esteemed Scottish actor Brian Cox has played a number of formidable roles over his 50-year career, including King Lear, Hamlet, Trotsky, Stalin, Hannibal Lector, J. Edgar Hoover and Hermann Goring.
Add Winston Churchill to the list. Cox stars as the titular character in Churchill, a wartime bio-drama directed by Jonathan Teplitzky (The Railway Man) and scripted by historian Alex von Tunzelmann.
Winston Churchill is having a moment. John Lithgow has already won trophies for his portrayal of the two-time Prime Minister in The Crown. And first-look photos of Gary Oldman as Churchill show him unrecognizable under layers of latex in Joe Wright’s Darkest Hours, coming out geared to the Oscars at the end of the year.
Now Brian Cox has thrown his hat—a Homburg, to be exact—into the ring with his interpretation, which focuses on the dark but human side of the heroic leader. Set during the final days before D-Day, Churchill is plagued by doubt, depression and guilt. In his showdown with U.S. General Dwight Eisenhower (John Slattery), whose military plans he initially opposed, he is beginning to feel sidelined and irrelevant. Only his beleaguered wife Clemmie (Miranda Richardson) steadies him and keeps him from crashing. This is a controversial look at the man who, the movie notes in a sentence that ends the film, is considered to be “the greatest Briton of all time.”
Last week at the New York premiere of Churchill, Cox celebrated the film’s release with his wife (German actress Nicole Ansari-Cox) and their two young sons. The Churchill star slips into accents so easily, it’s a little startling to realize his natural voice has a slight Scottish burr. What’s also startling is the actor’s physical transformation: The film poster for Churchill shows a rotund little man with a cigar, cane and paunchy, who looks nothing like the handsome, blue-eyed man standing before me on the red carpet.
Cox explained to me how he physically transformed into the legendary leader. “As an actor we assume masks all the time, but there are masks that come from within us and we make them physically manifest,” he said. “We might need help. My head was shaved and I had it dyed blond, and the weight, I put on. I have a cleft chin, which we had to cover, and then the rest is just physically putting myself into the role, creating the role from within.”
The following are highlights from my interview with director Jonathan Teplitzky on the red carpet.
Interview with Jonathan Teplitzky
Paula Schwartz, MovieMaker Magazine (MM): Why do you think there’s such an interest in Winston Churchill now?
Jonathan Teplitzky (JT): I think it’s planets aligning. So often someone develops something on a particular subject and suddenly it’s three or four more projects that come along at the same time. But I also think at this time there’s a whole thing about leadership going on around the world and I think Churchill’s always reflected back as one of the great leaders. “Why don’t we have leaders like that anymore?” So it brings the subject to the fore. It’s quite a long time since his death now and people are reflecting on these things. Winston Churchill’s attributes and also some of his failings are being looked at more closely and with more interest. We were actually saying today that they should get all the [actors playing Churchill] together and do a roundtable. I think it would be really fascinating to hear how each of them prepared.
MM: What made you decide to cast Brian Cox as Churchill?
JT: Brian was always destined to play Churchill. He’s the same age [as Churchill was during the events in the film]. He’s the same height. He’d been asked to do a Churchill 20 years ago and it never came off. I think in his mind he was preparing for a long, long time.
MM: What was your direction of him like?
JT: What’s amazing about working with Brian and then the cast around him—Miranda and John and some of the other British actors—they had 20, 30, 40 years experience and a lot of that’s on the stage, so a lot of the preparation was actually learning the entire script. It’s quite a dialogue-driven script, and Brian puts down very, very strong foundations.
There’s the physical side of Churchill, which is the cigar and the hat and the coat and the walking stick. And then there are the layers of emotional and psychological aspects to the character. We talked about where to pitch how big it was, because the thing about Churchill was, he was a performer in his own right. In those days [performance] was always about great oration to audiences and so there was a great—theatricality is not quite the right word—but there’s a great performance to some of these guys and the way they communicated with the world. Part of that had to come into the contrast we were trying to create, which is between the public Churchill and the more private one. And in many ways our film deals with the more private one, behind the scenes, when he’s in conflict with some of these other leaders and with his wife and with himself.
MM: How did it feel to deconstruct the myth around Churchill, who’s always been portrayed as heroic, even with the bottles of cognac and endless cigars?
JT: It felt really good because I’m an Australian and Brian’s a Scotsman. [Writer von Tunzelmann is from New Zealand.] We have a completely different view from the British… Gallipoli [the site of a battle where many soldiers from Australia and New Zealand died] which is mentioned a lot in the movie, was a huge, iconic event in Australia. Churchill was one of the great architects of that and so vilified because of it, but what attracted me to this project was taking an iconic leader like that and actually discovering the man or the human being beneath it.
There’s a million portrayals of the great mythological leader but this drew out his emotion. People don’t also realize that Churchill was very un-British in his emotional expression. He was very emotional. He would just walk down the street and hug people. That was a very sincere part of his make up. He really cared about them, the everyday man and woman, and it really affected him, the amount of people who died in these operations that he was an architect of.
The film’s also about getting old. You get to a certain point in your life where younger people take over and the way you go about things change. He was having to cope and deal with all of that at a time when some of the most momentous decisions were being made. At the same time he was consuming vast qualities of alcohol but also [suffering from] very significant downward spirals of depression, so I think all those elements combined to put him in a quite isolated and vulnerable place. And so in many ways his relationships with everyone in the film are dramatic and conflicted. He’s a man getting old, trying to find what his significance in the world still is.
MM: Are you prepared for the backlash?
JT: We’ve discussed it a little bit. Sometimes the backlash when you talk about historical figures is almost a contradiction in terms: People want to keep this person as a mythological icon and not examine the failings and the vulnerability and the humanity of a person. I think if we’re going to learn anything from history, you can’t just make the winners the good guys and the losers the bad guys. On a human level, understanding the inner and darker struggles that a person’s gone through only makes their achievements all the more significant.
Tommy G Warren
May 30, 2017 at 1:51 pm
Selecting Brian Cox to play Churchill is genus and Jonathan Teplitzky directing the push for Winston Churchill’s emotional side should allow the production value of this film to reach high standards.
Tommy G Warren / Spiderwood Productions