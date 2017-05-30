Channeling Family Guy’s Stewie Into Churchill (Really): Brian Cox and Director Jonathan Teplitzky on Churchill

Esteemed Scottish actor Brian Cox has played a number of formidable roles over his 50-year career, including King Lear, Hamlet, Trotsky, Stalin, Hannibal Lector, J. Edgar Hoover and Hermann Goring.

Add Winston Churchill to the list. Cox stars as the titular character in Churchill, a wartime bio-drama directed by Jonathan Teplitzky (The Railway Man) and scripted by historian Alex von Tunzelmann.

Winston Churchill is having a moment. John Lithgow has already won trophies for his portrayal of the two-time Prime Minister in The Crown. And first-look photos of Gary Oldman as Churchill show him unrecognizable under layers of latex in Joe Wright’s Darkest Hours, coming out geared to the Oscars at the end of the year.

Now Brian Cox has thrown his hat—a Homburg, to be exact—into the ring with his interpretation, which focuses on the dark but human side of the heroic leader. Set during the final days before D-Day, Churchill is plagued by doubt, depression and guilt. In his showdown with U.S. General Dwight Eisenhower (John Slattery), whose military plans he initially opposed, he is beginning to feel sidelined and irrelevant. Only his beleaguered wife Clemmie (Miranda Richardson) steadies him and keeps him from crashing. This is a controversial look at the man who, the movie notes in a sentence that ends the film, is considered to be “the greatest Briton of all time.”

Last week at the New York premiere of Churchill, Cox celebrated the film’s release with his wife (German actress Nicole Ansari-Cox) and their two young sons. The Churchill star slips into accents so easily, it’s a little startling to realize his natural voice has a slight Scottish burr. What’s also startling is the actor’s physical transformation: The film poster for Churchill shows a rotund little man with a cigar, cane and paunchy, who looks nothing like the handsome, blue-eyed man standing before me on the red carpet.

Cox explained to me how he physically transformed into the legendary leader. “As an actor we assume masks all the time, but there are masks that come from within us and we make them physically manifest,” he said. “We might need help. My head was shaved and I had it dyed blond, and the weight, I put on. I have a cleft chin, which we had to cover, and then the rest is just physically putting myself into the role, creating the role from within.”

The following are highlights from my interview with director Jonathan Teplitzky on the red carpet.

Interview with Jonathan Teplitzky

Paula Schwartz, MovieMaker Magazine (MM): Why do you think there’s such an interest in Winston Churchill now?

Jonathan Teplitzky (JT): I think it’s planets aligning. So often someone develops something on a particular subject and suddenly it’s three or four more projects that come along at the same time. But I also think at this time there’s a whole thing about leadership going on around the world and I think Churchill’s always reflected back as one of the great leaders. “Why don’t we have leaders like that anymore?” So it brings the subject to the fore. It’s quite a long time since his death now and people are reflecting on these things. Winston Churchill’s attributes and also some of his failings are being looked at more closely and with more interest. We were actually saying today that they should get all the [actors playing Churchill] together and do a roundtable. I think it would be really fascinating to hear how each of them prepared.