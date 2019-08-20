Cold Piece of Work: Richard Linklater Braves Greenland Hurricanes for Where’d You Go, Bernadette

“That was a drone shot and something that Rick always had in mind,” says DP Shane F. Kelly, who has worked with Linklater on a number of films including A Scanner Darkly, Boyhood, and Everybody Wants Some!! “It opens the film really well, even if it kind of gives away the ending.”

Adapted from Maria Semple’s satirical novel of the same name about a misanthropic former architect who vanishes from her Seattle home, the madcap source material, which includes everything from an FBI investigation to a cross-continental chase, might sound like an out-of-character choice for the director. Most celebrated for films that eschew the very notion of plot in favor of freewheeling naturalism such as Dazed and Confused, Boyhood, and the “Before” trilogy, it’s easy to overlook the fact that Linklater is one of the most versatile moviemakers working today. His filmography also includes the mockumentary Bernie, the big-budget studio comedy School of Rock, and the war veteran drama Last Flag Flying, to name a few. There’s nothing, it seems, that he can’t do.