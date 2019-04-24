Flash Forward: Grace Van Patten Takes a Leap into the Unknown in David Robert Mitchell’s Under the Silver Lake

Under the Silver Lake is just the latest turn in a career that’s already had some fascinating ones. At only 23 years old, Van Patten has already co-starred in two films to premiere in competition at the Cannes Film Festival, and she’s co-headlined a Broadway play with Glenn Close. But it all started by hanging out with her dad at work.

Van Patten’s father, Timothy, is arguably this century’s most prolific director of prestige TV. Not only did he helm more episodes of The Sopranos than any other director—he directed 20 episodes, while the next-highest number for anyone was 13—he has also directed episodes of The Wire, Sex and the City, Deadwood, Boardwalk Empire (18 episodes), Black Mirror, and the first two episodes of Game of Thrones. Consequently, Van Patten virtually grew up on the set of The Sopranos, and she was immediately drawn to the performances. “I was intrigued by the transformation of the actors,” she says. “Watching actors like Edie Falco and James Gandolfini transform into characters that were nothing like them… that seemed like the coolest thing to me.”