Festival Beat: Unique Human Stories and an Underdog Ethos Fuel Slamdance on the Proud Park City Fest’s 25th Anniversary

Besides meeting the moviemakers, I also met the people behind the scenes making the festival happen—those busting their humps daily not because of money, but because they believe in what they’re doing. A lesser-known fact is that Slamdance is programmed by its alumni moviemakers, so by getting into the festival, you’re essentially being told by your peers that your film is special and deserves to be seen. While it seems that the behemoth of Sundance has completely taken over its Park City, Utah stomping grounds, Slamdance stands as the underdog. We all know we didn’t get into the festival “across the street,” but that’s what unites us: We’re part of a different team, one that supports originality and art more than commercial viability. MM

Slamdance Film Festival runs January 24-30, 2020. This article appears in MovieMaker’s Spring 2019 issue. Featured Image: Freezing filmmakers get a warm DGA welcome at Slamdance’s 25th-anniversary run. Photograph by Lauren Desberg.