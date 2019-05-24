Festival Beat: Intimate Guest Appearances, Lively Panels, and Eats Aplenty at San Luis Obispo International Film Festival

They say you can’t do Rome in a day. The metaphorical “they” are incorrect, because once upon a time in my youth, I did indeed see Rome in a day; albeit, a very long and exhausting one. You can, however, do a film festival in a day… and definitely in two. The two days I spent in San Luis Obispo were jam-packed, as I saw shorts, narrative features, and documentaries. I loved Leonora Pitts’ The Matchmaker and Lyndon Barrois’ Prizefighter. I went to several restaurants and I ate… a lot. I participated in a panel about how to make independent films. I saw King Vidor Award-honoree Alfred Molina entertain a packed theater with his anecdotes about being a top character actor since he burst on the scene in Raiders of the Lost Ark nearly 40 years ago. As Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz interviewed him, Molina kept the audience in constant stitches with funny, self-deprecating humor which I’m fairly sure made every audience member go home and put all of Molina’s films in their queue. The after-party, hosted by the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, was beautifully set with several local wineries and restaurants providing fare. I ate… a lot.

I collect film festivals. Beyond Sundance and Tribeca, there are so many amazing festivals that deserve to be celebrated—Bentonville Film Festival, Women Texas Film Festival, The Women’s Film Festival in Philadelphia, Hell’s Half Mile, Breckenridge, and Woods Hole to name a few. And the San Luis Obispo International Film Festival—this is a film festival I would come back to… a lot. MM San Luis Obispo International Film Festival ran March 12-17, 2019. This article appears in MovieMaker’s Spring 2019 issue. Featured Image: Character actor Alfred Molina Receives the King Vidor Award for Career Excellence at San Luis Obispo International Film Festival 2019. Image courtesy of San Luis Obispo International Film Festival.