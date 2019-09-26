If you’re curious about the perks for moviemakers, Oxford does its very best to offer up heaps of Southern hospitality. Along with the traditional Filmmaker Lounge based in the festival hotel, they go the extra mile by providing a Filmmaker/VIP tent at the nearby Malco multiplex, which serves as the primary venue and HQ. In between screenings, moviemakers can access breakfast, lunch, and dinner, along with a well- stocked snack table that helps keeps things rolling during those six-hour viewing binges. The tent also serves as a great spot to mix with fellow moviemakers, trade stories, and survey the landscape.

Since festival events are spread out over town, the festival transportation team does a yeoman’s job running shuttles in a loop to the scheduled venues, including the historic and charming downtown core. Wait 15 minutes and you’ll be o to your next destination or party. It’s that easy. Speaking of which, if you’re in the mood for mingling, Oxford has got the parties and special events scene covered. Whether it’s a documentary screening/concert featuring Memphis punk band Negro Threat, or an awards night swimming in a lake of sangria dotted with tequila and vodka shooters, the parties here are fun and blanket every night of the festival. The vibe at Oxford is a fitting echo of the region it calls home. It comes from a place with a complex history, but is driven forward by open, creative minds looking to push boundaries and elevate the art form. Executive Director Melanie Addington

and her resourceful team have sought to keep the quality high and the outreach personal, and to deliver a film festival that’s diverse, thoughtful, and vital. 2019 was no exception, which bodes fantastic for this rising Southern star. MM Oxford Film Festival runs March 18-22, 2020. This article appears in MovieMaker’s Spring 2019 issue. Featured Image: Oxford Film Festival 2019 assistant director Kayleigh Graham presents actor Roger Bart with the Lisa Blount Memorial Acting Award for his work in Ghost Light. All images courtesy of Oxford Film Festival