Fest Beat: Indie Memphis Showcases Auteur-Driven Programming, Live Music, and Rich Banana Pudding

While Indie Memphis has been on my radar for years, as it has for any moviemaker who keeps up with the circuit, I must acknowledge the new artistic director Miriam Bale, who in her first year built a utopia of art and diversity. At the awards, she professed, “When your festival is diverse, you don’t have to focus on diversity—you can focus on art.” That’s just what everyone did at Indie Memphis 2018. MM

Indie Memphis 2018 ran from November 1-5, 2018. Featured image: The red carpet rolls and a block party tent is pitched outside the Circuit Playhouse at Indie Memphis Film Festival 2018. Photograph by Andrea Morales.