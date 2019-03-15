Evolution! Mallorca International Film Festival 2018: Tapas and Red Wine Flow At This Immersive European Hub

The Evolution Icon Award was presented to Melissa Leo for her trailblazing achievements as an actress and her unshakable independent spirit. Leo, also in attendance, gave a heartfelt acceptance speech, during which she proclaimed, “My faith in humanity has been given new hope by my visit to this wonderful island.” Out of utmost respect for the local moviemakers in attendance, Leo, who attended the Made In Baleares short film screenings, quieted down crowds in the theater’s hallway during the moviemakers’ Q&A. Her Icon award is well-deserved, not only due to her gifts as a performer, but also because of her endearing humbleness and dedication to indie moviemakers.

Over the ensuing six days, movies from all over the world were screened, including the U.S.’ Funny Story, Germany’s Away You Go, Spain’s Ana de día, and France’s M (all favorites of mine). Leo was also on hand to teach a masterclass in acting, producers’ panels were filled with enthusiastic attendees, and special time was given to films made in Baleares.

An Evolution Honorary Award was presented to Spanish screen legend Marisa Paredes, who has been one of Pedro Almodóvar’s go-to actors for almost 20 years and has sustained a prolific ca- reer that’s spanned five decades. Tobias Lindholm, the Danish screenwriter and film director received the much-deserved Evolutionary Award, which honored the evolution of the culturally relevant artist as a tastemaker and influencer on today’s international movie scene.

Mikkelsen’s latest film, Arctic, was screened, followed by an entertaining and quirky Q&A with the star. David O. Russell’s The Fighter, carried in large part by Leo’s Oscar-winning performance, was also screened, followed by an educational Q&A with the iconic actor. Both Mikkelsen and Leo stuck around for moviemaker panels, and seemed to enjoy discussing their art and hearing from local movie- makers about their own work.