Home / Archives / Festivals / 2018 Beyond Fest Preview: Five Screenings to Catch at Los Angeles’ Expertly Programmed Genre Festival

2018 Beyond Fest Preview: Five Screenings to Catch at Los Angeles’ Expertly Programmed Genre Festival

By on September 15, 2018
Prev1 of 6Next
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse

Returning for the sixth time, Beyond Fest continues to build on its reputation as the home to all of Los Angeles’s genre wants and needs.

With possibly their most impressive lineup yet, Beyond Fest returns for a 2018 fest that includes some of the most hotly anticipated horror titles hitting theaters soon, as well as a selection of hard-hitting crimes thrillers from the likes of Gaspar Noe (whose Climax opens the festival), Steve McQueen (with the West Coast premiere of his festival hit Widows) and S. Craig Zahler. In addition, Beyond Fest continues its commitment to revival screenings of genre classics, featuring everything from Bubba Ho Tep (2002) to The Monster Squad (1987) to Django (1966) to The Fly (1986).

Whether you want to see the newest prestige pictures, the freshest piece of nasty grindhouse violence or whatever Luca Guadagnino’s version of Suspiria turns out to be, Beyond Fest 2018 has got you covered. Here is a selection of five of the most essential screenings to catch at this year’s Beyond Fest.

Prev1 of 6Next
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse
Related Items

1 Comment

  1. Scott Martin

    September 23, 2018 at 5:50 pm

    Michael Myers isn’t Laurie’s brother in the new Halloween. They disregard all of the sequels.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.