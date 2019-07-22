What’s In Your Kit? Lightweight Cameras and Compact Cleavers in The Art of Self-Defense with DP Michael Ragen

Michael Ragen’s equipment arsenal for The Art of Self-Defense shows that a DP’s best defense is a great on-set offense.

When we filmed The Art of Self-Defense in Kentucky in the fall of 2017, one of our biggest decisions was of course what camera we would use. Even though director Riley Stearns and I were only required to deliver 2K at the time, we wanted to shoot 4K and push for an additional color grade in HDR. So, after testing it on a commercial and a short film, I suggested to Riley that we use the Panasonic VariCam 35 and VariCam LT. These cameras gave us the latitude and resolution we needed to achieve our desired visuals, but the key deciding feature was Dual ISO.

(Dual ISO means the sensor reads two native ISOs instead of just one. This extends the dynamic range and reduces the level of signal noise produced.) This enabled us to shoot our tightly scheduled night sequences with a pretty small footprint exposing at 3200 ISO (pulled from 5000 ISO Native).

I knew I was going to have to bring some of my gear with me from Los Angeles. This included some lighting accessories that were hard to find, such as octo-chi- meras and soft grids for Skypanel S60s, some custom full-color LiteGear LiteMats, and a Digital Sputnik DS3 kit. These items made the difference when it came to moving fast with our small crew throughout production.