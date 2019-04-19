What’s In Your Kit? Flea Market Finds and Stolen Headwear in Wild Nights with Emily DP Anna Stypko’s Offbeat Inventory

2. CANON BP-A60 BATTERIES / $429 / SHOP.USA.CANON.COM These last forever and it’s so

nice not to have to worry about switching and charging batteries, especially with a small crew or if you’re shooting on your own.

3. CANON EF 70-200MM F/2.8L TELEPHOTO ZOOM LENS / $1,349 / SHOP.USA. CANON.COM

This lens is so flexible, I find I use it on almost every shoot.

4. 2X EXTENDER / $429 / SHOP.USA.CANON.COM

This is such a great device. Especially if you only have one nice lens, this allows you to get even more mileage out of it. I use it a lot with the 70-200mm and even though it cuts down a couple of stops, it’s worth it.