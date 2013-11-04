New York Film Critics Series Launches Tomorrow Nation-wide: with a Special Discount for MovieMaker Readers

The New York Film Critics Series is launching a brand new in-theater series featuring previews of major films screened simultaneously in cities across America. The series kicks off tomorrow, November 5, with Alexander Payne’s Nebraska, with live appearances by Bruce Dern, June Squibb and Will Forte, and moderated by Peter Travers. See below for the press release – and for the promo code that gets MovieMaker readers in New York 30% off ticket prices!

The New York Film Critics Series®, one of the leading word-of-mouth screening companies, has announced they have partnered with movie theater locations throughout the U.S. to present a live, national, in-theater screening series. The events are moderated by Peter Travers, film critic for Rolling Stone Magazine, and ABC’s Popcorn. The series presents interactive, in-theater, pre-release movies and big screen HD simulcast with the stars and filmmakers.

The opening night will feature Paramount Vantage’s Nebraska, with live appearances by the film’s stars Bruce Dern, Winner of Best Actor, 2013 International Cannes Film Festival, June Squibb (About Schmidt) and Will Forte (Saturday Night Live and MacGruber). After receiving a sweepstakes letter in the mail, a cantankerous father (Dern) thinks he’s struck it rich and wrangles his son (Forte) into taking a road trip to claim the fortune. Shot in black and white across four states, Nebraska tells the stories of family life in the heartland of America. June Squibb, Stacy Keach and Bob Odenkirk round out the cast. Nebraska is directed by Oscar® winner Alexander Payne (The Descendents, Sideways). The film opens in theaters November 15. The live event will be simulcast live from AMC EMPIRE 25, 234 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036. Tuesday November 5th at 8PM ET.

A regular series of ongoing preview screenings is established in approximately 50 selected major markets. Audiences experience all of the excitement of live Q&A sessions, hosted by Peter Travers. The big screen events deliver 9-13 curated pre-release films per year to discerning audiences on a monthly basis. Producer Mark Ehrenkranz, who will continue to program the series, commented: “Exclusive New York screenings with Peter Travers and live stars will now be intimately shared and enjoyed by film lovers everywhere in the comfort of their own neighborhood theaters. Unavailable in the past, filmgoers now have immediate access to personally chat with artisans to honestly discuss their work. The creators of the smaller, better films will now mutually interact with a nationwide audience to help spread the word and ensure that these films of high caliber continue to be made and distributed.”

]The Series will be produced and distributed by Ehrenkranz, who has 25+ years of experience with the NY Film Critics Series® as well as production/marketing/distribution at Pacific Arts, Pixie Productions, Really Cool Jobs®, Greyshack films, VideoLine® and Ingram Entertainment. Sponsorship is available.

MovieMaker readers: Use the promo code “moviemaker13” to get 30% passes to the live event! Buy tickets (and see the full list of participating theaters in 50 cities) here.



