

What is it? An online platform for worldwide distribution of independent content. How can it help you? Filmbay provides a platform for moviemakers to pitch an idea, option a script, attend workshops, enter a film into the company’s competition and eventually sell the DVD—all at one URL. In their own words: “Filmbay allows a small-crewed shoot to find cast and crew, funding sources and rights optioning,” says vice president of sales Hans Beyer. “Boundary-free collaboration between all creative forces (writer-director-producer-cinematographer-editor) is possible.” Happy Customers: A flock of independent moviemakers who’ve benefited from the extended reach and augmented bank account Filmbay has afforded them.

