Address Change

- Spring 2017
- Winter 2017
- Guide 2017
- Fall 2016
- Summer 2016
Year in MovieMaker
Inside the Issue: Best Of
(More) Essential Moviemaking Podcasts: Five Laudable Audibles for Your Educational PleasureAndy Young | April 20, 2017
Directing is a fairly strange craft to try to learn, in part because you rarely get a chance to watch other directors at work. Determined moviemakers exhaust all the...1
Inside the Issue: Festivals
50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee in 2017MM Staff | April 17, 2017
Are film festivals getting better? That is, are they providing you—independent moviemakers—more of the things you want and need? I think they are. After all, it makes sense: With...10
Inside the Issue: Producing
How to Always Deliver: Denise Di Novi on Gilding a Package, Dealing With the Artistic Temperament and Sniffing Out HitsDenise Di Novi | April 19, 2017
Denise Di Novi has forged a moviemaking career by avoiding the kind of carelessness that often bankrupted her peers. Instead, she developed and refined a keen sense for emotional...
