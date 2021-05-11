Lisey’s Story is bringing more Stephen King psychological horror to the small screen — but this time, it’s straight from the author himself, and it’s pulling out all the stops to blur the lines between what’s real and what is imagined.

Apple TV+ released the trailer for Lisey’s Story on Tuesday, and the series stars Julianne Moore and Clive Owen in a television adaptation of King’s best-selling 2006 novel.

Moore plays Lisey Landon, a widow facing the world without her husband, famous novelist Scott Landon, who died two years ago. According to Apple, “A series of unsettling events causes Lisey to face memories of her marriage to Scott that she has deliberately blocked out of her mind.”

All eight episodes of the psychological thriller series are written entirely by King himself, which is rare for King adaptations. Among the many television series made of his books, he wrote ABC’s versions of The Stand in 1991 and The Shining in 1997, as well as contributing a new ending to the CBS Access adaptation of The Stand that came out last year. He’s also written some direct-to-TV series that weren’t based on previous books, like NBC’s 1999 Storm of the Century and ABC’s Rose Red.

But Lisey’s Story is the first time in over two decades that he’s personally written each episode of a TV series based on one of his books.

“Scott had a history of becoming unstuck to reality. He called it being gone,” Moore says in the trailer’s voiceover.

Things get creepier and creepier as the line between Lisey’s imagination and what is happening in real life becomes indistinguishable.

As the trailer goes on, it seems that the same thing that happened to Scot is beginning to happen to her, as she repeatedly asks, “Was it real, or was it my imagination?”

Between the toy lighthouse moving on its own and the mysterious cliffside where ghoulish-looking people are covered in some sort of death-like shroud, you better be prepared for some classic Stephen King horror.

Others starring alongside Moore and Owen are Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Ron Cephas Jones and Sung Kang.

Lisey’s Story is directed by Pablo Larraín and comes from J. J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television. King, Moore, and Larraín also all serve as executive producers alongside Abrams, Ben Stephenson, and Juan de Dios Larraín.

Lisey’s Story premieres June 4 on Apple TV+. You can watch the trailer above.

Main Image: Julianne Moore and Clive Owen as Lisey and Scott Landon in Apple TV+ and Stephen King’s Lisey’s Story