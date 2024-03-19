The second Furiosa trailer just dropped, and it finds Anya Taylor-Joy smearing war paint onto her forehead as her character sets out to avenge her mother — and her childhood

Taylor-Joy stars as Furiosa in the new George Miller prequel, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. She picks up the mantle from Charlize Theron, who played the character in 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road.

Young Australian actress Alyla Browne plays young Furiosa, who is stolen from the Green Place of Many Mothers as a child by a biker gang controlled by the Warlord Dementus, played by Chris Hemsworth. The plot of Furiosa follows the heroine as she makes her way across the barren Wasteland, trying to get back to the beautiful green land she once knew. Along the way, she comes upon the Citadel, presided over by The Immortan Joe (Lachy Hulme).

Watch Anya Taylor-Joy Smear on Warpaint in New Furiosa Trailer

“As a child, my world was forever changed,” Taylor-Joy says as Furiosa in the trailer. “My mother was magnificent, and he took it all from me. My childhood. My mother. I want them back.”

Millers’ original Mad Max film came out in 1979, starring Mel Gibson as the titular Max Rockatansky, a policeman-turned-vigilante hero living in a futuristic version of Australia during a societal collapse. It was followed by the 1981 sequel, The Road Warrior, and then Mad Max Beyond the Thunderdome in 1985.

Miller rebooted the Mad Max franchise in 2015 with Mad Max: Fury Road starring Tom Hardy as Max alongside Theron. Furiosa is the prequel to Fury Road, explaining Furiosa’s backstory.

The trailer also shows Furiosa wearing a robotic arm and shaving her head — but that probably wasn’t Taylor-Joy’s her real hair she was cutting off. She told Empire earlier this month that Miller stopped her from pulling out the clippers.

“I was so excited to shave my head,” she said. “Then George saw me in real life, and went, ‘No, we can’t!’”

Even if it was just a wig attached to a bald cap, it looks pretty convincing when she clips her hair off in the trailer above.

Of taking over the role from Theron, Taylor-Joy said the actress has been very graceful and welcoming to her.

“She’s been so classy and kind in letting me go and do it,” she said of Theron. “But I feel very lucky that, from the second I read the script, I just knew this person. I felt so fiercely protective over Furiosa, and fiercely protective of her interests.”

From Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow Pictures, Furiosa is produced by Miller and Doug Mitchell (Mad Max: Fury Road, Babe), under their Australian-based Kennedy Miller Mitchell banner.

Other cast include Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, Charlee Fraser, Daniel Webber, Nat Buchanan, David Collins, Goran D. Kleut, Spencer Connelly, Ian Roberts, Matuse, Maleeka Gasbarri, CJ. Bloomfield, Rahel Romahn, Darcy Bryce, and Robert Jones.

Miller write the script for Furiosa with Mad Max: Fury Road co-writer Nico Lathouris. The director’s creative team includes first assistant director P.J. Voeten; second unit director and stunt coordinator Guy Norris; director of photography Simon Duggan (Hacksaw Ridge, The Great Gatsby); composer Tom Holkenborg, sound designer Robert Mackenzie; editor Eliot Knapman; visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson; colorist Eric Whipp; production designer Colin Gibson; editor Margaret Sixel; sound mixer Ben Osmo; costume designer Jenny Beavan, and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga arrives in theaters on May 24.

You can watch full new the trailer above.

Main Image: Anya Taylor-Joy in Furiosa, Warner Bros