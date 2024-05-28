This summer, the Tallgrass Film Festival is partnering with the Wichita Art Museum to put on a film series inspired by the photography of Annie Leibovitz.

In connection with the Kansas museum’s Annie Leibovitz at Work exhibition, each of the series’ three film screenings will be followed by commentary from a local expert and an audience Q&A. The series starts on May 31 and ends on July 26, showing one film on the last Friday of each month at the museum.

Leibovitz, 74, is an American photographer known for her extremely recognizable and often intimate portraits of celebrities including John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Tom Cruise, Demi Moore, Whoopi Goldberg, Miley Cyrus, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bob Marley, and others.

The lineup includes Martin Scorsese’s 2011 action-adventure movie Hugo, Todd Haynes’ 2015 romance-drama Carol, and Luc Besson’s 1997 sci-fi/action movie The Fifth Element.

The summer film series is free to the public.

“Each of these works of art is visually distinctive, yet all contain the incredible ability to make us feel the story. The hope is that we can all appreciate this skill in both the beauty of the movies and the craft of filmmaking. That the artistry of all involved is hailed for their works of fine art,” said Wambui Ngunjiri, an intern with the Tallgrass Film Association and coordinator of the film series.

Located in Wichita, Kansas where the Tallgrass Film Festival takes place each year, the Wichita Art Museum opened in 1935. It’s home to the Roland P. Murdock Collection, which contains historically significant paintings by American artists.

Founded in 2003, the Tallgrass Film Association aims to entertain, educates, and inspire audiences in the Wichita community and beyond by showcasing the best of independent films from around the world through an annual 4-day film festival. The association also puts on year-round special screenings, filmmaking competitions and filmmaker labs. The 2024 Tallgrass film festival will take place from October 24-27.

Find more details about attending the summer film series on the Wichita Art Museum website.

Also Read: Tallgrass Film Festival Audience Award Winners Include Tokyo Cowboy and Karen Carpenter: Starving for Perfection

Here’s the Full Lineup for the Annie Leibovitz Summer Film Series

Hugo (2011)

Friday, May 31

6:30 pm

This gorgeous film, directed by Martin Scorsese, infuses enchantment and magic into its production design. The storybook-like sets and visuals create a world of fantasy and childlike imagination that lies within a train station, allowing the viewer to see the same magic in the world that Hugo sees. (2 hr 6 min)

Speaker: Ellen Jones is a Wichita-based writer, filmmaker, and therapist. Her short films have played throughout the Midwest and, often, explore our relationship to ourselves and each other. Her films have won a variety of awards, including (but not limited to): Best Cinematography, Best Kansas Film, and Curator’s Choice Award.

Carol (2015)

Friday, June 28

6:30 pm

Starring Cate Blanchett, this emotional film uses dramatic shots and somber lighting to transport the viewer back in time as the illicit romance of Carol and her lover unfolds. (1 hr 58 min; Rated R)

Speaker: Caitlyn Cody

Caitlyn Cody is a Wichita-based cinematographer and commercial editor. She graduated from Wichita State University in 2021 with a degree in Media Arts – Filmmaking and has worked professionally as a camera operator since, collaborating on commercial and narrative projects.

The Fifth Element (1997)

Friday, July 26

6:30 pm

Taking advantage of the creative possibilities the sci-fi genre offers, this film starring Bruce Willis is a colorful, retro-futuristic adventure that is a masterclass in escapism. (2 hr 6 min)

Speaker: Wichita native Shauntoray Grisby began her photography journey at 22 years old. From there her skills and interest grew about being behind a lens, as she realized she had another passion for cinematography. After being active in the film community for many years now, she’s recently wrapped up her first job as DP. It was an amazing experience and she hopes to do more in the future.

Main Image: Cate Blanchett in Carol, The Weinstein Company