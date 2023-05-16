Netflix’s new documentary Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me invites viewers into the late Playboy and Guess model’s inner world, revealing many intimate details about Smith’s life that most people probably didn’t know. One of those details is that she had a sexual relationship with her best friend and former personal assistant, who goes by “Missy” in the documentary.

Her full name has not been revealed.

Missy is interviewed extensively in the documentary, since she was close friends with Smith between 1987 when they met while working at a strip club until Smith and Missy fell out in the mid-1990s after Smith rose to fame.

Missy Says She Was ‘First Female Lover’ of Anna Nicole Smith

“I was in love with her,” Missy says in Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me. “She was fun. She had a big heart and she was kind, she really was kind. The whole friendship with her in those early days was as good as it gets.”

Somewhere along the way, Missy and Smith’s close friendship became sexual.

“She was so beautiful. I was really in love with her. I was her first female lover, I guess,” Missy says.

“She had an insatiable appetite for sex, just like everything else. She enjoyed sex. She got a lot of practice. She was good at what she did. She was a good lover, a very good lover. I found it impossible to be intimate with a male. I didn’t trust men. But I found it very easy to be intimate with her, and that kept my fulfilled for a very long time. I loved her.”

Anna Nicole Smith Relationship Was a ‘Roller Coaster Ride’

Smith’s former best friend and lover also says the two women got into their fair share of trouble together, and that Smith’s mother, Virgie, was in law enforcement and saved them from going to jail a few times.

“Being with her was like a roller coaster ride. It never got boring, I’ll say that to you. We got in a lot of trouble together,” she says. “That’s what I always say: Nickie had gas and I had matches. And when we got together, it was combustible. Shit happened.”

But Smith always had her eyes set on her ultimate goal — making it big.

“She told me all the time that she was going to be a famous model,” she says.

To her surprise, Smith’s dream came true. Missy says she traveled with Smith to Los Angeles for her first modeling jobs and was with her when she booked her famous Guess ad campaign.

“Her ultimate goal was to save up money and get the things she needed to make a home for [her son] Daniel,” she says.

Smith ultimately died from a drug overdose on Feb. 8, 2007 at the age of 39, just five months after her daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, was born. Smith’s son, Daniel Wayne Smith, had also died of an accidental drug overdose a few days after Dannielynn’s birth in September 2006. He was 20 years old.

Today, Dannielynn Birkhead is 16 years old. She has been in the sole custody of her father, Larry Birkhead, since 2007.

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me is now streaming on Netflix.

Main Image: Anna Nicole Smith pictured in the docuseries courtesy of Netflix