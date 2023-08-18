If you’ve started watching the new Netflix documentary A Life Too Short: The Isabella Nardoni Case, you may be wondering what happened to Anna Carolina Jatobà — the stepmother of Isabella Nardoni, the five-year-old girl who died in 2008 after falling out of a sixth-story window.

On March 29, 2008, Isabella Nardoni was staying with her father, Alexandre Nardoni, and his wife, Jatobà, at their apartment in the Edifício London building in São Paulo, Brazil. She fell from her bedroom window and died on the way to the hospital.

But bizarre details in the case, including that the child protective netting on her window had been cut open before she fell, caused the case to start making headlines across Brazil. Soon, suspicions about Isabella’s father and stepmother’s involvement in her death began to grow.

The details of the case — and the ultimate outcome for Alexandre Nardoni and Anna Carolina Jatobà — are discussed at length in A Life Too Short: The Isabella Nardoni Case.

Where Is Anna Carolina Jatobà Now?

In April 2008, 29-year-old Alexandre Nardoni and 24-year-old Anna Carolina Jatobà were arrested and charged with Isabella’s murder, according to Australia’s National Nine News.

On March 27, 2010, Anna Carolina Jatobà and Alexandre Nardoni were found guilty of triple homicide in a joint trial. Jatobà was sentenced to 26 years and eight months in prison, according to Agora São Paulo. Nardoni was sentenced to 31 years, one month and 10 days.

Both remain in prison in Brazil and are still in a relationship.

They also still maintain their innocence.

Alexandre Nardoni and Anna Carolina Jatobà pictured in A Life Too Short: The Isabella Nardoni Case courtesy of Netflix

What Happened to Isabella Nardoni?

On March 29, 2008, the doorman at the apartment building heard Isabella Nardoni fall from her sixth-floor window and hit the ground. He immediately called the building manager, who called an ambulance. Isabella’s mother, Ana Carolina Oliveira (not to be confused with Anna Carolina Jatobà), received a call from Jatobà and came rushing to the scene.

Oliveira described in the documentary that she found her daughter still breathing and held out hope that she might survive the incident. Isabella ultimately died on the way to the hospital.

Alexandre Nardoni told police that he had seen an intruder wearing black break into his apartment and that he suspected this person of cutting the netting and throwing Isabelli out the window to her death.

But investigators began to question his story after they failed to find evidence of a break-in. A medical examiner noticed signs of other injuries on Isabella’s body that could not be attributed to the fall, including strangulation marks on her neck and a small wound on her forehead. Investigators also found Isabella’s blood spatter throughout the apartment.

At the trial, the prosecution argued that Anna Carolina Jatobà had strangled Isabella and that Alexandre Nardoni had thrown her out the window to cover up the crime.

The defense denied the accusation, and the couple continue to insist that they are innocent.

Isabella Nardoni’s case was closed after her father and stepmother were convicted of her murder.

Oliveira described in the documentary how devastated she was by the loss of her daughter and how difficult the trial was on her mental health. She went on to remarry and have two more children.

A Life Too Short: The Isabella Nardoni Case is now streaming on Netflix.

Main Image: Isabella Nardoni pictured in A Life Too Short: The Isabella Nardoni Case courtesy of Netflix.