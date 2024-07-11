The Anchorage International Film Festival has announced four new appointments to its leadership team along with two new competitive categories.

Pat McGee and Adam Linkenhelt will be the new festival directors, with Kim Walsh as the new director of operations and Caroline Pessoa Murphy as director of development. The two new categories for the film competition are the Real-World Impact category and the Explorer’s Achievement Award. They’ll be in play for the first time at this year’s festival, running from December 6-14 in Anchorage, Alaska.

Together, McGee and Linkenhelt have over a decade of collaborative experience in documentary filmmaking. Among the powerful, character-driven films they’ve made are American Relapse, Prisoner of the Prophet, CAL FIRE, Bernie Blackout, The Deported, and From the Hood to the Holler, which won the audience award at AIFF in 2022.

Their projects have been featured on National Geographic, Hulu, Vice, A&E, Discovery, Max and Peacock.

As director of operations, Walsh brings experience in event management and operations. In the past, she’s worked at Sundance and the Key West Film Festival.

As director of development, Murphy brings over thirty years of experience as a producer and casting director for television and film. Having worked with major networks and streaming services, her leadership in fundraising and building partnerships will helpful in advancing the festival’s growth.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Pat McGee and Adam Linkenhelt as Festival Directors of AIFF,” said Rich Curtner, AIFF president of the board of directors. “Their extensive experience in filmmaking and their passion for telling impactful stories align perfectly with our mission. We look forward to seeing the innovative direction they will bring to the festival. A special thanks to John Gamache and Ida Myklebost, the outgoing Festival Directors, who led us through an earthquake-impacted festival and the Covid-19 crisis.”

The Anchorage International Film Festival has been recognized on MovieMaker’s 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World and 20 Film Festival for First-Time Filmmakers lists.

This year, AIFF plans to create a festival experience that not only entertains but also inspires and empowers filmmakers and audiences.

“In recent years, Adam and I have had two of our features programmed at AIFF. We know firsthand it’s a special festival. We look forward to continuing the excellence outgoing festival director’s Gamache and Myklebost brought to AIFF. We’re looking to elevate the festival to new heights,” said McGee.

“AIFF has been a hidden gem on the festival circuit, but after being named one of the ‘Top 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World,’ I think the word is out. We expect even bigger things this year!” said Linkenhelt.

See the descriptions for the two new categories below, courtesy of AIFF.

New Categories Being Added to the Anchorage International Film Festival

Real-World Impact

This competitive category will feature documentaries and scripted films that strive to change the world through powerful storytelling and impactful narratives, highlighting pressing social issues and inspiring action. Emphasizing works from young and emerging filmmakers, this category aims to showcase and support independent storytelling that engages with significant causes such as LGBTQ+, climate justice, racial equity, and mental healthcare.

Explorer’s Achievement Award

Celebrating the incredible achievements of explorers and adventurers pushing the boundaries of the human spirit, this category will showcase films documenting physical journeys as well as exploring the emotional and philosophical dimensions of adventure. Curated by Explorer’s Club filmmaker Gregory Taylor, these films will inspire audiences and honor the courage and curiosity that drive human exploration.

Main Image: Pat McGee and Adam Linkenhelt courtesy of Anchorage International Film Festival.