Focus Features has released the trailer for the new Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black, and it dives deep into the love story that inspired her most iconic album.

Starring Marisa Abela as the iconic singer, director Sam Taylor-Johnson’s Back to Black traces the star’s roots back to Camden, England and follows her trajectory towards her tragic death at age 27 in 2011.

The trailer shows that the film will dive deep into Winehouse’s personal life, including her tumultuous relationship with her ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil, played by Jack O’Connell, who inspired the lyrics to songs on her Grammy-winning 2006 album Back to Black.

“I don’t write songs to be famous. I write songs because I need to write something good out of something bad,” Abela says as Winehouse in the trailer.

Back to Black tells “the extraordinary story of Amy Winehouse’s early rise to fame from her early days in Camden through the making of her groundbreaking album, Back to Black that catapulted Winehouse to global fame. Told through Amy’s eyes and inspired by her deeply personal lyrics, the film explores and embraces the many layers of the iconic artist and the tumultuous love story at the center of one of the most legendary albums of all time,” via Focus Features.

Watch Back to Black Trailer for Amy Winehouse Biopic

Written by Matt Greenhalgh, Back to Black is executive produced by Anna Marsh, Ron Halpern, Joe Naftalin, and Taylor-Johnson.

Sam Taylor-Johnson is known for directing 2015’s Fifty Shades of Grey and 2009’s Nowhere Boy, which starred her now-husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Star Marisa Abela is known for playing Yasmin Kara-Hanani in HBO’s The Industry and Teen Talk Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, and also appearing alongside Haley Benentt in Jamie Adams’ 2022 comedy She Is Love.

Back to Black arrives in theaters on May 17.

Main Image: Marisa Abela as Amy Winehouse in Back to Black courtesy of Focus Features.