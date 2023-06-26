Temperatures rise to unsurvivable levels in “All Is Well,” a new short film by Elaine Del Valle that – as producer Allie Delury explains — was made in just 48 hours. The film was one of several screened as part of a recent NewFilmmakers Los Angeles celebration called InFocus: Female Cinema.

The film was made as part of the Women’s Weekend Film Challenge, in which teams of 30 to 35 women and gender nonbinary filmmakers are given 48 hours to make a film on a subject they don’t know beforehand.

“They give the producer the crew list the day before, and then hour zero, you’re writing, filming, directing and editing and you have until Sunday night to submit it. So that was all done in 48 hours,” Delury tells interviewer Danny DeLillo in an NFMLA interview.

Also Read: Making a Movie? MovieMaker Production Services Can Double Your Budget

“None of us slept. But that was the result of really just fabulous teamwork and all women moving in the same direction,” Delury says.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Allie Delury, producer of “All is Well”:

Allie Delury on Making ‘All Is Well’

DeLillo was shocked that the team could make such a good movie so quickly. But he was even more surprised to learn that Delury’s team didn’t even know what genre they would be working in — and were hoping to make a buddy comedy.

“We were like, oh my God, now we have to plan, now we have to write. So it was a shock and it was a challenge and it was probably the one most of the crew didn’t want,” Drury recalls.

Delury is an established travel writer, photographer, and filmmaker with an eye on sustainable tourism and adventure travel beats. She has been to over 100 countries, done van life in Australia, sailed around the world and lived abroad for five years. Her work has been published by Thrillist, Fox News, Tastemade Travel, Semester at Sea, Booking.com and more.

In addition to travel work, she has 10 years of journalism and public relations expertise in addition to seven years of active duty Air Force service with public affairs, combat camera, and international relations leadership experience. You can follow her on Instagram at @alliedelurytravel and on Twitter at @Alliedelury.

NFMLA showcases films by filmmakers of all backgrounds throughout the year in addition to its special InFocus programming, which celebrates diversity, inclusion, and region. All filmmakers are welcome and encouraged to submit their projects which will be considered for all upcoming NFMLA Festivals, regardless of the InFocus programming.

Main image: a still from “All Is Well”