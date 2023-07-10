In elementary school, Alessia Cruci would always hear a story about a factory uprising every March 8 — International Women’s Day. The story stayed with her and inspired her film “Leaving the Factory,” one of the films shown in NewFilmmakers Los Angeles‘ recent In Focus: Female Cinema festival.

The film recounts how in 1910, a group of women decided to protest terrible working conditions in which they worked countless hours for a few cents. The film follows the story of Marina, an Italian immigrant who the filmmaker describes as “a mother, wife, worker, but above all a woman. A woman who will put her life on the line to fight for a better future.”

In an interview with NFMLA’s Danny DeLillo that you can watch below, Cruci says she wanted to make her film because the fight it portrays still isn’t won.

“Seeing how things are going in the world, the issues I’m talking about in my movie are issues that are still facing women today,” she says. “It’s one of those stories that still resonates nowadays in a very scary way.”

Cruci is a producer, filmmaker, and actress born and raised in Florence, Italy. In 2018, she moved to the United States to study film and in May 2022 she graduated Magna Cum Laude at USC SCA with a BA in Film and TV Production.

In the fall of 2021, she produced her first short film, “D-Day for Denise,” with a budget of nearly $30,000, under union agreements. She was also the associate producer for a web series called “Imposter,” for which she raised over $55,000 in 30 days.

She is looking forward to working in narrative projects, especially those that are female-led. She is especially passionate about historic pieces adapted from true stories.

Watch the NFMLA interview with Alessia Cruci writer and director of “Leaving the Factory”: