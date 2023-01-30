Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston find themselves in quite a familiar pickle in the trailer for Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2.

After the events of the first Murder Mystery, Nick and Audrey Spitz have become detectives and are working on getting their private eye business up and running. But when they’re invited to the tropical destination wedding of their pal the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar), another mystery unfolds right before their eyes — and they realize they’re at the heart of it once again.

This time, they’re more prepared for what it’s like to be suspects in a crime.

The original Murder Mystery movie came out on Netflix in 2019. It followed the Spitzes on a long-anticipated European vacation where they unexpectedly found themselves suspects in a murder investigation around a dead billionaire.

Jeremy Garelick directs the sequel, taking over for previous director Kyle Newacheck, and James Vanderbilt returned to write the screenplay. Murder Mystery 2 was produced by Sandler and Aniston via their banners Happy Madison and Echo Films, along with Vanderbilt, Tripp Vinson, and James Stern. Barry Bernardi, Tim Herlihy, Beau Flynn, Julie Goldstein, Kevin Grady, Kyle Newacheck, and Lucas Smith served as executive producers.

Sandler is known for popular films in both the comedic and dramatic genres, from 50 First Dates and Happy Madison to Punch Drunk Love, Hustle and Uncut Gems. Aniston is known for a long run as Rachel Green on Friends, as well as movies like Dumplin, Cake, The Switch, Marley & Me, and Along Came Polly. Sandler. andAniston previously starred together in the 2011 rom-com Just Go With It.

The cast of Murder Mystery 2 also includes Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, John Kani, Jodie Turner-Smith, Tony Goldwyn, and Annie Mumolo.

Murder Mystery 2 premieres March 31 on Netflix. Watch the trailer above.

Main Image: Jennifer Aniston as Audrey Spitz and Adam Sandler as Nick Spitz in Murder Mystery 2 courtesy of Scott Yamano / Netflix.