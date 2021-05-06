The final trailer for A Quiet Place Part II was released on Thursday, and it will make you want to walk on your tip-toes and keep as quiet as a church mouse.

The sequel to the 2018 hit film A Quiet Place is again directed by John Krasinski, who also writes with Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. It follows the aftermath of the first movie, with the Abbott family looking for a way to survive in a landscape infested by killer creatures who use sound to track their prey. But they have to do it without Krasinski’s character, Lee. Don’t worry, though — he still appears.

The sequel premieres on May 28 in theaters. Considering how important sound is in this franchise, it’s a great choice for your first foray back into watching movies in-person on the big screen.

A Quiet Place Part II is led primarily by Millicent Simmonds, who plays daughter Regan Abbott. Krasinski told Variety that having Simmonds, who is deaf and uses American Sign Language to communicate, take his place as the star of the movie was what ultimately convinced him to make the sequel.

“I had this small idea, which was to make Millie the lead of the movie,” Krasinski told Variety. “Not only did I think she would give an amazing performance, which I knew she could do, her character opens the door to all the themes I was dealing with in the first movie.”

Krasinski’s real-life wife Emily Blunt also returns to play his on-screen wife, Evelyn Abbott, with Noah Jupe returning as their son, Marcus Abbott. A Quiet Place Part II also stars Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.

A Quiet Place Part II premieres in theaters on May 28. You can watch the trailer above.