The fun thing about movie star couples is looking back at the movies they made together that sparked their romances.

There are way more movie star couples than we could put in just one list, but we’ve done our best with these top picks.

From the swoon-worthy, private romance between The Place Beyond the Pines co-stars Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes to the tumultuous, sometimes macabre, and tabloid-favorite relationship between Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, we’ve selected the juiciest and most romantic couplings in Hollywood for your scrolling pleasure.

Read on to See 9 Movie Star Couples Who Met On Set

Click through the gallery to see our nine favorite movie star couples who met on movie sets.