If you have a strong stomach and a fascination for the most disturbing horror movie scenes, here’s a list that will no doubt pique your interest. From Midsommar to Hereditary and The House That Jack Built, we’ve compiled some of the most grotesque, heinous and disturbing horror scenes around.

But instead of focusing on horror movies that have been around so long that their most shocking scenes are probably old news at this point, we’re bringing you scenes from 9 movies all made in the last decade. From a horrible demonic possession scene to a slew of grizzly murders, here are some of the most f—ed up and disturbing scenes in recent horror movies that, try as you might, you can never unsee.

A Warning Before We Get to Those Incredibly Disturbing Horror Movie Scenes

Be aware that we are going to be describing the contents of these scenes below, and some include descriptions of suicide, torture, murder and abuse. Of course, all of these scenes are fictional, but if you are trying to avoid any of these topics, read no further.

Oh, and a spoiler warning — if you haven’t seen these movies yet and you still plan to, some major plot points may be spoiled in the descriptions of certain scenes.

Okay, proceed at your own risk!

