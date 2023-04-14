It has long been suspected that the Roy family in HBO’s Succession is loosely based on the Murdoch family. But you may be surprised by just how many Succession and Murdoch family similarities there are between the show and the real-life media moguls who own Fox News.

Warning: Spoilers follow for Season 4 of Succession.

To be clear, Succession creator Jesse Armstrong has said that he didn’t base the show solely on the Murdochs, insisting that they are but one of several media families he researched while writing.

“I wrote the pilot solo, so there was a good deal of my own research and life experience in there,” Armstrong told HBO. “Then there’s the writing room, which everyone informs with their stories and backgrounds. We thought of famous media families like the Hearsts, to modern-day Redstone, John Malone, Robert Fitz of Comcast, Murdoch, and Robert and Rebekah Mercer, who founded Breitbart. Lots of real-life moguls. We collected a myriad of these kinds of relationships that we knew about. And then like all creative people, you raid a surprising range of relationships that you’ve known from your own life. So, lots and lots of places.”

But still, the similarities persist between the Murdochs’ News Corporation and the Roy’s Waystar Royco, as well as between Waystar’s right-wing news network ATN and News Corp’s right-wing news network Fox News.

Succession and Murdoch Family Simlarities

A new Vanity Fair cover story says that there has been some finger-pointing from Lachlan Murdoch at his younger brother, James Murdoch, with the former accusing the latter of giving storyline ideas about their family to the Succession writers. Lachlan’s camp denied that he said this, of course. MovieMaker reached out to both News Corp. and James Murdoch’s company Lupa Systems for comment, but neither responded.

Click through the pages below and I’ll walk you through the similarities between the four main Succession characters and their potential Murdoch counterparts, as well as a bunch of other similarities between the show and real life. But let’s be clear: all of these are just connections that anyone who reads the news could draw between the Murdochs and the Roys. No direct comparisons between any of the Murdoch family members has been confirmed by either Succession or the Murdochs themselves.